Every Picture Tells a Story Don’t It

While Ace celebrates our 33-year relationship with the best readers in town all year long, we’ve been sharing archives in every print edition throughout 2022.

Throughout the 80s and 90s, Ace’s most popular features included What Lexington Needs, and a photo page called Outtakes, which was later renamed Out and About.

In this issue, we’re sharing a little nostalgia from the early 90s — a few memories, photos, and even vintage ads.

Stay tuned for info about an upcoming Exhibit of Ace’s decades of archives!