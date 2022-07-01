Lexington Restaurant News – July 2022

For many years, January and July were Lexington’s sleepiest months for eating out — quite a few restaurants used those months for deep-cleaning and vacations and riding out some of the least-hospitable weather Kentucky has to offer.

July is busier now than in past years, thanks in no small part to annual celebrations like Lexington Restaurant Week — which actually lasts ten days. Lively summer programming like Barbasol, the Junior League Horse Show and the Challenger Tennis Tourney also encourage more fun staycation time, helping to keep dining dollars at home for the summer.

BIRTHS

Florida-based Publix’s announcement that it will enter the Lexington market set local hearts afire at the prospect of pub-subs being available outside of Spring Break trips.

OBITS

Oscar Diggs, a popular brewpub located near the busy corner of Limestone and Short for the past five years, recently announced “As of July 9, 2022, Oscar Diggs will be closing its doors. This has been an extremely difficult decision for us! Oscar Diggs has continued to be successful through it all — pandemic, staffing and the many other issues — all beyond our control.” The proprietors will continue their plans “to build in our community of Paris, through our vision with Quillin Leather and Tack, Captain Tuttle’s, and a few future side projects. Stay Tuned!”

EAT AND DRINK CALENDAR

July is National Parks & Recreation Month, and a local business will release a collaborative tasty treat each Friday in July. A portion of proceeds from each will fund planting trees in local parks around the city!

Jul 1 Rayann’s Popcorn Co.; Strawberries & Cream Popcorn; funding trees in Castlewood Park

Jul 8 West Sixth Brewing; Oak-aged Prickly Pear Wild Sour Beer; funding trees in Coolavin Park

Jul 15 The Futile Bakery; Blackberry Jam Doozie; funding trees at Elizabeth Street Park

Jul 22 Sorella Gelateria; Blackberry Gelato funding trees at Woodland Park

Jul 29 A Cup of Common Wealth; Unique Coffee Blend; funding trees at Northeastern Park

SUNDAY JUL 10

Presented by Pivot Brewing and powered by Black Soil KY and Moody Mike’s, Solharvest is a local vendors and makers market from 11 AM – 4 PM on July 10. There will be local food trucks and activities for all ages to enjoy!

With a farm-to-table brunch made by Moody Mike’s with fresh ingredients sourced from Black Soils KY from 11 am to 1 pm.

JUL 21 thru JUL 31

Lexington Restaurant Week is ten whole days of participating local restaurants celebrating with delicious specials and prix fixe menus.

SUNDAY JUL 24

Join The Void for an evening of learning about sake and sushi. During the beginner sushi class, the instructor will teach guests how to make the perfect sushi rice and sauces, where to shop/what to buy, and how to safely and confidently serve raw fish at home. Guests will also make their own California roll during class.