Lexington-based Rubicon Goes Public

Crossing The Rubicon

Rubicon was founded in Lexington by its current Chairman and CEO, and ninth-generation Kentuckian, Nate Morris. The company maintains its global headquarters here in Lexington.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) (“Rubicon” or “the Company”), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, officially began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in August.

Morris says, “This is a great day for Rubicon, a company I started right here in Kentucky with a $10,000 line of credit and maxed out credit cards,” adding, “It is a great day for Kentucky, because it shows that a world class technology company can be founded and thrive right here in the Commonwealth, and that innovation isn’t limited to the East or West Coasts.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says, “The company’s decision to locate here was an important milestone in the growth and development of our tech sector. As recycling and sustainability become more and more critical to our world, the need for Rubicon’s digital solutions for waste and recycling grows.”

Lexington Councilmember Amanda Bledsoe says, “I have been thrilled by their investment in our community and many partnerships across the state.”

Commerce Lexington Inc. President and CEO, Bob Quick says “Rubicon’s innovative solution to waste and recycling management is changing the way the world thinks about achieving a more sustainable future.”

Woodford Webb, President of The Webb Companies adds, “We are thrilled to have them in Lexington as well as City Center.”

Nate Morris was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list.