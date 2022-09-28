Ace Magazine Lexington KY Digital Edition – October 2022

The October 2022 issue of Ace Magazine is on stands and in mailboxes throughout Lexington, Kentucky.

Inside, you’ll learn all about the 100th anniversary of the Kentucky Theatre, with story and photos by Kevin Nance. Stephen Taylor, profiled on the Ace cover this time last year, has pledged $25,000 to ongoing preservation efforts at the theatre. On page 9, we share excerpts from 33 years of Ace archives on the Kentucky.

If all of that has you in the mood to see a movie, check out the Ace review of Don’t Worry Darling, or for something completely different, Bros, both in theaters everywhere.

As always, Ace Eats Out with October restaurant news for Lexington. For Ace Eats In, in memory of what would’ve been Chef Tom Yates’s birthday on October 22, we revisit the pumpkin patch for a reprint of one of his most popular October Ace archives.

In 1985, Stephen Rolfe Powell founded what would become the internationally-known glass program at Danville’s Centre College. A memorial installation has been planned since his death in 2019. Powell was a 1974 Centre graduate who returned to his Danville liberal arts alma mater to teach in 1983. Read about the upcoming Memorial on page 18 of Ace’s October Arts section.

If you’re concerned about this year’s leaf collection efforts in Lexington, you can read all about the saga playing out in the urban county council horseshoe in October’s monthly Home and Garden section.

And if you just feel like talking trash, you can check out the details for October’s free trash collection day here, and the free hazardous waste disposal day here.