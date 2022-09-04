Ace Magazine Lexington KY Sep 2022 Digital Edition

The September 2022 issue of Ace Magazine is on stands and in mailboxes throughout Lexington, Kentucky.

Inside, you’ll meet Kentucky author Silas House, introducing his latest novel, Lark Ascending. (Special thanks to Ari the Beagle for his cover modeling duties.)

Lexington’s Ultimate 2022 Fall Guide begins on page 7.

Who was named Lexington’s Small Business of the Year in 2022? You’ll meet them on page 6 in Ace’s monthly business section. Also included in the September business section is news about Lexington’s Rubicon going public.

Ace Eats Out appears on page 17, and you’ll learn more about new partnerships for Lexington’s Food Chain on page 16.

On page 18, you’ll find news, photos, and videos about the groundbreaking for Lexington’s newest public library.