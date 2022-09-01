Lexington KY Restaurant News September 2022

September will kick off with all of the last-gasp-of-Summer Labor Day parties and picnics and cookouts, and then Fall, Fall Festivals, and Fall Menus begin in earnest. Burgoo is coming.

BIRTHS

September is brought to you by the letter B: Big Blue Deli has opened on North Limestone, serving sandwiches. Buzzed Bull Creamery has opened in the Summit. Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger is opening in the Limestone space most recently occupied by Oscar Diggs.

OBITS

On August 16, 2022, Fusion Brewing owners announced “with a weighted heart” that it would be closing its doors, adding, “ It has been an amazing ride! I will indeed miss it. There are so many people I want to thank including everyone who believed in fusion from the start, my investors, my family, my awesome staff, my friends, Kentucky guild of brewers, and so many many more I’m sure I missed. Thank you all again and cheers!”

CORRECTED UPDATE: Fusion Brewing was located at 1170 Manchester St, Suite #150. An earlier version of the news item identified neighboring establishment, Wise Bird Cider, located at 1170 Manchester Street Suite 140, as closing. Wise Bird Cider, which opened in 2019, remains open at 1170 Manchester Street Suite 140.

MILESTONES and TRANSITIONS

Congratulations to Donut Days on Southland, celebrating 50 years in Lexington in September!

Congratulations to DV8 Kitchen, which celebrated its 5th birthday in August.

In early August, Sav’s on Main, announced that “after 14 years we have decided to take a break from the restaurant business. We will continue with Sav’s Chill ice cream, Sav’s Piment and Sav’s Vinaigrette through local retailers and our Savs Chill Wagon.” The restaurant’s last day was scheduled for August 27.

La Taquiza, which started out as a food truck, will open its second Lexington brick and mortar location in the former Sav’s space.

CULINARY CALENDAR

FRI SEP 2

Greyline Station Carnival Block Party gets September off to a tasty start.

THU SEP 8

Firemen’s Chili CookOff, Georgetown

SAT SEP 10

St. Andrew Heritage Festival at St. Andrew Orthodox Church.

SUN SEP 11

Bourbon Market at the Kentucky Castle (Versailles), 11 am to 5 pm

FRI SEP 16

Spoonbread Festival at Berea Folk Center, thru Sep 18.

SAT SEP 17

Midway Fall Festival, through Sep 18 at 5 pm.

FRI SEP 23

4th annual Taste at the House, 6 pm, Bodley-Bullock House

SAT SEP 24

Smokehouse Dinner Series benefiting FoodChain, RockHouse Brewing

FRI SEP 30

VIP Reception & Bourbon Auction, 5 pm, KY Historical Society

SAT OCT 1

Wildside Winery, Harvest Market noon to 7 pm.

Bourbon on the Banks: Frankfort’s bourbon festival is back. Take a walk along a historic path by the Kentucky river and sample your favorite bourbon —and try some new brews, too.

