Lexington KY’s Ultimate Fall Guide 2022

“Soon after, I returned home to my family, with a determination to bring them as soon as possible to live in Kentucky, which I esteemed a second paradise, at the risk of my life and fortune.”

—Daniel Boone

Daniel Boone put it best when he said, “Heaven must be a Kentucky kind of place,” and nowhere is that more evident than during Fall in the Bluegrass (unless maybe it’s Spring in the Bluegrass).

For 33 years, Ace Magazine has celebrated our region’s autumnal glory with our annual Fall Guide — that time of year when we might enjoy the extremes of Summer, Fall, and Winter all in the span of one day — that time of year when we don’t have to choose between football, basketball, or horses because there’s ample time to enjoy all three.

*As always, times and dates are subject to change. Confirm with the venue.

ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT, EVENTS

SEP 10 Waveland Art Fair, Waveland State Historic Site

SEP 10 Lexington Comic Con’s Fall Fan Fest

SEP 10 Doggie Paddle, Woodland Park

SEP 16 Gallery Hop, participating galleries/studios

SEP 16 Opening Reception, Missy Johnston: A Fitting Retrospective, Transy

SEP 18 NATURE HOP

SEP 24 Closing Reception for Art by Nature: Front Yard Friends, Loudon House

OCT 6 Marlene McCarty UK Art Museum Panel Discussion

OCT 15 Lexington’s $20 Art Market, Greyline Station

NOV 18 Gallery Hop, participating galleries/studios

NOV 18 Closing Reception, Mnemonic Devices, Transy, Morlan Gallery

The Art by Nature: Front Yard Friends showcase features local artists’ depictions of front yards from around Fayette County, with more than 30 unique works. Drop by during Gallery Hop on Friday Sep 16 at the Lexington Art League. The Loudoun House is considered one of the largest and finest examples of Gothic Revival architecture in the state. Designed by New York architect Alexander Jackson Davis, the house was built in 1851 for Francis Key Hunt, who was named after his mother’s cousin, Francis Scott Key.

Nature Hop is back! The 2022 event will be held on Sunday, September 18. (Rain date: Sunday, September 25) A free showing of Ant-Man will kick off Nature Hop in Shillito Park on Saturday, September 17.

Nature Hop is focused on getting people outside to enjoy the variety of green spaces found throughout Fayette County and to experience these spaces in new ways. Nature Hop events will take place in one of four time slots, allowing participants to attend multiple events throughout the day. Time slots will be at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

COMEDY

SEP 3 Chico Bean Labor Day Weekend Comedy Jam, UK Singletary Center

SEP 14 Nurse Blake, Lexington Opera House

SEP 29 Bill Burr, KFC Yum, Louisville

OCT 1 Amanda Seales, Louisville Palace

OCT 20 Seinfeld, EKU

NOV 4 Kevin Hart, KFC Yum, Louisville

NOV 10 Nate Bargatze, Kentucky Center, Louisville

DEC 4 Brian Regan, Kentucky Center, Louisville

EAT AND DRINK

“I was brought up to believe that Scotch whisky would need a tax preference to survive in competition with Kentucky bourbon.”

—Hugo Black

SEP 15-18 Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville

SEP 15 Kentucky Bourbon Festival, Bardstown

SEP 16 Berea Spoonbread Festival

SEP 22 World Chicken Festival, London

SEP 23 Ham Days, Lebanon KY

SEP 25 Burgers and Beats, Frankfort (benefiting Glean KY)

OCT 1 Bourbon on the Banks, Frankfort

OCT 4 Master Chef Junior, Lexington Opera House

September is National Bourbon Month.

LIT

SEP 16 Carnegie Center Turns 30



SEP 23 Nicholas Sparks signs Dreamland, Joseph Beth Booksellers

SEP 27 Silas House book launch, Lark Ascending, Joseph Beth Booksellers

SEP 29 KY Author Forum, Josh Chin with Evan Osnos, Kentucky Center, Louisville

OCT 1 Ed McClanahan Memorial, Carnegie Center

OCT 29 Kentucky Book Festival

NOV 10 US Poet Laureate Ada Limón reading, Transylvania University

SALONS

Moveable Feast’s popular September Salon Series returns for Fall 2022. On three Sundays in September, hosts will open their architecturally significant homes to celebrate art, music, and literature all while supporting the mission of Moveable Feast. Each event will be uniquely styled with entertainment, food, drinks, and up-close encounters with the arts. All salons are scheduled from 2:30 pm-5:00 pm. Attendance will be kept to small numbers to help ensure a unique experience. Admission is $95 per event or a pass to all three is $245.00.

SEP 11, 2022

The home of Jeffrey Gillispie and Lukas Murphy is a short drive back in time to 1790. Meadowstone Hall is one of the greatest restorations in Central Kentucky.

Painstakingly rebuilt and saved from the brink, this home is filled with the passions of eclectic, eccentric collectors. Two portfolios of circus images by John Stephen Hockensmith and Loomas Dean will be presented, with musical guest Sam Gleaves.

SEP 18 2022

Jim Gray and Eric Orr will host the art of Lawrence Tarpey in Gratz Park, along with a curator’s talk by Stuart Horodner and Leah Kolb.

SEP 25, 2022

Lucy Jones has spent the past 18 months lovingly restoring a 1966 mid-century modern ranch in Gardenside. Musical guest is Keith McCutchen, featured artist is Diane Kahlo, and Chef Samantha Fore’s menu will reflect her Sri Lankan upbringing in the American South.

STAGE/THEATER

SEP 8 Studio Players: It Runs in the Family

SEP 30 UK Opera, The Magic Flute, Lexington Opera House

OCT 18 Fiddler on the Roof, Kentucky Center, Louisville

OCT 21 Tootsie, Lexington Opera House

NOV 3 Annie, Lexington Opera House

NOV 17 Studio Players: Scrooge in Rouge

FAIRS + FESTS

SEP 3 Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival, Winchester

SEP 9 Roots and Heritage Festival

SEP 9 Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP 9 Christ the King’s Oktoberfest

SEP 10 St. Andrew Heritage Festival

SEP 17 Midway Fall Festival

SEP 24 Twilight Festival, Woodford County / Versailles

SEP 30 Festival Latino de Lexington

OCT 1 Oktoberfest, Harrodsburg

HOLIDAYS

TBA Pumpkinmania at Transy

OCT 22 Halloween and Thriller Parade

NOV 12 Veterans Festival, Masterson Station Park

NOV 11 Junior League’s Holly Day Market

NOV 12 Holiday Marketplace, Providence Christian Church

NOV 12 Titan Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, Georgetown

Lexington Junior League’s Holly Day Market brings vendors from across the country together November 11-13, 2022 at the Lexington Center, for a weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one spectacular location. Vendors sell jewelry; clothes for women, men and children; toys; books; holiday decorations; ornaments; art; food; and much more.

HOME AND GARDEN

SEP-OCT Grand Tour of Homes

The Grand Tour of Homes is a FREE self-guided home tour and is scheduled for two fall weekends: Sep 24 and Sep 25; and Oct 1 and Oct 2. You may visit as many or as few homes as you like during the tour dates. Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects.

HORSE

“A bit like Cuba’s, Kentucky’s economy depends almost entirely on things that are good for you but are said to be bad for you: Cuba has sugar, rum and tobacco; and Kentucky has bourbon, tobacco, and horse racing. When you see the Derby run on TV, the cameras linger on opulence in hats and horseflesh, and the farms often look like rolling feudal estates, but if you go to Keeneland [sic] racetrack at Lexington you see…real, popular participation in the sport of kings.”

—Christopher Hitchens, Vanity Fair Magazine

SEP Live Racing, Red Mile (thru Oct 9)

SEP 2 KHP Foundation Battle in the Saddle, KY Horse Park

SEP 9 Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP 12 Keeneland’s September Yearling Sales begin

SEP 22 Iroquois Fall Hunter Pace, Iroquois Hunter Pace

OCT 7 Keeneland Fall Meet begins

OCT 8 CKRH Annual Tack Sale

OCT 26 National Horse Show, KY Horse Park

NOV 4 Breeders Cup, Keeneland

LIVE MUSIC

Jazz on the Lawn

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation invites the public to its annual Jazz on the Lawn concert on Sunday, September 4th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. It has been two years since the last concert in 2019; the outbreak of COVID-19 derailed 2020 and its resurgence in 2021 caused the Foundation to cancel this great community event.

This ever-popular concert takes place on the back lawn of the mansion, where guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. Lee Carroll’s C The Beat will once again provide the evening’s entertainment. Special guests this year are the emerging artists, The Wallace Sisters, from Lexington. Parking at Ashland will be $10.

The Ashland estate is located at 120 Sycamore Road in Lexington.

CONCERTS, TOURS, MUSIC FESTIVALS

SEP 3 The Black Keys, Riverbend (Cinci)

SEP 6 Backstreet Boys, Rupp Arena

SEP 9 Alan Jackson, Rupp

SEP 9 Smashmouth at Christ the King’s Oktoberfest

SEP 10 The Fixx, Lexington Opera House

SEP 15 Christopher Cross, Lexington Opera House

SEP 15 Here Come the Mummies, Manchester Music Hall

SEP 15-18 Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville

SEP 17 Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival, Harrodsburg

SEP 20 Leo Kottke, Lyric Theatre

SEP 21 Trombone Shorty, Lexington Opera House

SEP 22-25 Louder than Life, Louisville

SEP 25 Tahlsound, Southland Drive

OCT 6 Keith Urban, Rupp Arena

OCT 14 Southern Culture on the Skids, The Burl

OCT 16 Ryan Adams, Louisville Palace

OCT 20 Carrie Underwood, Rupp Arena

OCT 22 Jeff Beck, Louisville Palace

OCT 23 Zach Williams, EKU

OCT 27 Mary J. Blige, Heritage Bank Center

OCT 29 The Judds, Rupp Arena

OCT 20 Marty Stuart, The Grand, Frankfort

OCT 29 My Morning Jacket, KFC Yum, Louisville

DEC 3 Casting Crowns

DEC 14 Bela Fleck, Kentucky Center, Louisville

At the MOVIES

Marvelous Movies

Parks and Rec’s newest movie series features movie from the Marvel Universe. Dress up, bring a picnic. The movie will begin at dark, around 7:30 p.m. There will also be a kid’s costume contest with trophies awarded each week. Seating is first come, first serve. Bring a blanket. Food, drink, and dessert trucks will be available, but feel free to bring your own picnic. No tents. No drones.

SEP 10 Black Panther, Shillito Park

SEP 17 Ant-Man, Nature Hop Kickoff, Shillito Park

Freaky Flicks

Put a little fright in your night with the return of Lexington’s free Freaky Flicks movie series. Enjoy fun, family-friendly, spine-chilling films to get you Spooky Season ready. Pre-show activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Monster Mash dance party. The movie will begin at dark, around 7:30 p.m. There will also be a kid’s costume contest with trophies awarded each week. Seating is first come, first serve. Bring a blanket. Food, drink, and dessert trucks will be available, but feel free to bring your own picnic. No tents. No drones.

OCT 1 Hocus Pocus, Masterson Station

OCT 8 Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Moondance at Beaumont

OCT 15 Addams Family Values, Moondance at Beaumont

SPORTS & ATHLETICS

Tailgating returns to the Bluegrass, with Keeneland and UK Basketball right around the corner.

UK Football

SEP 3 Miami University at UK

SEP 10 University of Florida at Gainesville

SEP 17 Youngstown State at UK

SEP 24 Northern Illinois at UK

OCT 1 Ole Miss, at Oxford

OCT 8 Univ South Carolina at UK

OCT 15 Mississippi State at UK

OCT 29 UT at Knoxville

NOV 5 University of Missouri at Columbia MO

NOV 12 Vanderbilt at UK

NOV 19 Univ of Georgia at UK

NOV 26 U of L at UK

UK BASKETBALL

TBA Big Blue Madness, Rupp Arena

RUN FOR IT

SEP 30 Bourbon Chase, Clermont to Lexington

OCT 8 Jim Beam’s Urban Bourbon Half Marathon (Louisville)

OCT 15 Iron Horse Half Marathon, Midway

OCT 15 “Yes, Mamm” 5k, Nicholasville

OCT 22 Kentucky History Half Marathon, Frankfort

2022 General ELECTION DATE REMINDERS

Don’t Forget to Vote!

OCT 11 Voter Registration Deadline, 4 pm

NOV 8 In-Person Polls Open, 6 am to 6 pm

