What’s Open, What’s Closed for Labor Day in Lexington 2022

Labor Day falls on Monday September 5, 2022. Many Lexington, Kentucky area businesses either close or adjust their hours to observe the holiday. Below is a sampling of what’s open and what’s closed for Labor Day in Lexington 2022.

Is mail delivered on Labor Day 2022?

There is no USPS mail delivery in Lexington on Monday, September 5, 2022. There are typically no deliveries by Amazon, FedEx, or DHL on Labor Day. UPS only offers their Express Critical service on Labor Day, and does not carry out other deliveries.

Are Lexington pharmacies and grocery stores open on Labor Day 2022?

Many Lexington pharmacies will either close, or adjust and limit their hours on Labor Day 2022. Be sure to call your local pharmacy to check for changes.

Most Lexington groceries will remain open, though some may adjust their hours.

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government offices and Kentucky state government along with federal government offices are closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Lexington’s Labor Day Trash Collection Schedule

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming 2022 Labor Day holiday.

No collections will be made on Monday, September 5, 2022. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, September 7. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022.

