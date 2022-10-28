Food and Restaurant News for Lexington KY Nov 2022

November is about so much more than turkey. It’s also about the dressing. Or the stuffing. Depending on where you’re from. And all the sides. Plus, pies. We can never forget pies.

BIRTHS

Lexington’s Peach Cobbler Factory is scheduled to open in November.

Sumo2 Hibachi and Sushi has opened on Nicholasville Road in the former Sakura 13 location.

If you love Lexington’s Miyako concepts, there’s more good news for Lexington’s Asian Cuisine Scene. Miyako owner Andy Chi has opened a ramen and donburi concept, Zundo Izakaya in the former Outback space on Tiverton, just off Nicholasville Road. (Outback left the space for a new home at Fayette Mall in 2019.)

One superfan reports that Zundo’s “sushi chef was an apprentice chef for two years at a two-star Michelin restaurant in NYC, and that explains so much.”

The menu includes ramen, Japanese BBQ skewers, sushi, and poke bowls.

TRANSITIONS

Gluten Free Miracles bakery announced via video on Instagram that they would be closing at the end of October, but planned to “provide an opportunity to place custom orders” after the October 29 closing. In her video, owner Denise Walsh said “We’re just still in a major crisis. We have an employment crisis…We have an inflation and supply chain crisis… and our rent was jacked up 162 percent.” She thanked customers and patrons and remained optimistic for new beginnings and re-inventions, saying, “Don’t give up on us.”

The Ketch property on Regency has been listed for sale. Current owner Arthur Howard has announced plans to retire “after 27 plus years,” adding “until the business is sold, it is business as usual, so come see us.”

Sawyer’s is now open in their new home at City Center on Main Street, just down the street from their former longtime home at Main and Broadway.

OBITS

Chrisman Mill Winery hosted their final events in October, after sunsetting the business. The owners announced they would be closing after 25 years of winemaking, adding, “We have decided to slow down a bit and move back to Texas, and although we have tried for the past year to find new owners to take our little experiment forward, we just have not been successful at doing so.”

A For Rent sign now hangs in the former El Taquero location in Meadowthorpe.

Mellow Mushroom, a longtime pizza staple near the University of Kentucky has announced plans to close the last weekend in October. Check for hours.

CALENDAR

FRI NOV 4

Tour The Market Kitchen at Julietta Market and enjoy food, drinks, and prizes 5 pm to 9 pm. The Kitchen is available for use by vendors, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

SAT NOV 5

Pumpkin Cake Pop & Wine Class, 1:30 pm, Harkness Edwards Vineyards

SAT NOV 12

Veterans’ Chili Cook-off, 12 noon, Man O’ War Harley Davidson

SAT NOV 19

The Midway Museum will host the Midway Charity Chili Cook Off on Nov 19 from 11 am to 1 pm.

SAT NOV 25

Did you deep fry for the holiday? Lexington residents can recycle used cooking oil for free at the annual Gobble Grease Toss, Friday, Nov. 25, 10 am to 2 pm at the Redwood Cooperative School at 166 Crestwood Drive.

