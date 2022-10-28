Remembering Randall’s Rallies

Walt Barbour, 73, died in October after battling cancer. He left a memorable legacy in Lexington’s grocery landscape. He was affectionately known in Chevy Chase as the Mayor of Romany, after running Randall’s on Romany for many years. When the store was purchased, his fans held Randall’s Rallies, and carried “Save Walt” signs outside the store. He went on to run a popular pantry market and deli on Liberty, known for its famous fried chicken, which reportedly lives on across town.

An October graveside service was held at nearby Camp Nelson, with full military honors, in recognition of his service in Army Intelligence during the Vietnam Era.



