UK cuts ribbon on CoRE at Lexington’s Coldstream Research Campus

The University of Kentucky held a ribbon-cutting today to commemorate the opening of The CoRE — a new research building and laboratory on the Coldstream Research Campus.

The CoRE (Collaboration, Research and Entrepreneurship) is designed to provide Lexington a place where early-stage, high-tech companies can achieve their next growth phase, creating jobs and opportunities for businesses to establish themselves in the Commonwealth. The space offers laboratories, flex space, and office options.

The facility was developed with the Woodbury Corporation in a public-private partnership and was supported and expedited through partnerships with state, city and local officials. A product development initiative (PDI) grant created by the state and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development and supported by Commerce Lexington enabled the Coldstream Research Campus to receive a $500,000 matching grant to develop wet lab space in the new building.

