When is Trick or Treat 2022 in Lexington KY

Will Lexington Trick or Treat in person in 2022?

Trick or Treating is back in Lexington KY on Monday, October 31, 2022 on Halloween night from 6 pm to 8 pm. (Always check for weather updates, as the city has opted to cancel trick or treat in the past for severe storms and cold snaps.)

Trunk-or-treating is also a popular option in the bluegrass and surrounding central Kentucky area, with dozens of opportunities to dress up and ask for candy.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16 2022

Lexington’s Hamburg Pavilion will celebrate Trunk or Treat on Sunday October 16. The event includes trick-or-treating, character meet & greets, music, and food trucks. Trunk-or-Treat is from 6 PM – 9 PM in Regal’s parking lot. Please reserve a ticket for each member of your group to attend this Halloween event. Although Free, this event typically “sells out” early. Please remember to bring your own bag to collect candy.

SAT OCT 22 2022

Lexington’s National Avenue Warehouse Block neighborhood will host a Trunk or Treat on October 22nd from 6pm-8pm at 949 National Avenue. Come in your best costume and enjoy games, prizes, and candy! If you would like to decorate your trunk please call or text 859-684-0271!

Join Benchmark Family Services for a spooktacular trunk or treat on Burt Road on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 6 pm. In addition to trunk or treating there will be craft stations, snacks, and a photo booth! This is a family-friendly event and all trunks will be kid-friendly (and not too scary)

WED OCT 26 2022

Lexington’s Trinity Hill United Methodist Church on Tates Creek will host their yearly Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to visit each participating vehicle, listen to a short bible story, and collect some candy. Kids are also encouraged to wear their costumes.

FRI OCT 28 2022

Bring the family to Kre8Now Makerspace on Codell Drive for Trunk-or-Treat with a parking lot filled with vehicles sporting decorated trunks for the event, and volunteers handing out candy. Wear your costumes and join the Halloween fun!

SUN OCT 30 2022

Broadway Christian Church on Harrodsburg Road invites you to bring your children and grandchildren for trick or treating at Trunk or Treat at 5 pm on Sunday October 30. There will be food trucks and a fall photo booth at this outdoor family-friendly event. If you’d like to decorate your trunk and hand out candy, there is pre-registration for a trunk decorating contest.

———

Listings are always subject to change and, as always, check with individual venues for updates.

