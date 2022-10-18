Where to Eat for Thanksgiving 2022 in Lexington KY?

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday November 24 in 2022 — Lexington’s third pandemic-era Thanksgiving — but with far more holiday dining and carryout options available for Lexington now than last year.

One thing that hasn’t gone away, three years in, is staffing shortages. Supply chain issues are still a problem, complicated by inflation rates that have hit the restaurant industry — and their customers— hard. Should you just hang out at Jacobson Park and hope a great Heron drops a fish into your lap?

Will there be anything or anywhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day in Lexington in 2022, especially if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else?

Yes, there will be, and a 2022 sampling is offered below. (This list is updated regularly until Thanksgiving Day.) Many restaurants are also offering Thanksgiving themed menus in the weeks leading up to the actual turkey day. For hours, pricing, and to confirm menu offerings, please contact the individual venues. All offerings are subject to change.

What Restaurants Will be Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lexington KY

The Kentucky Castle will offer special menus for Thanksgiving Day.

Lockbox at 21C has a special Thanksgiving Menu.

Red Lion in Science Hill is planning a Thanksgiving Menu.

Ted’s Montana Grill in Hamburg has adopted a new tradition of closing for Thanksgiving in order to allow staff to take a day off and spend the holiday with friends and family.

Ordering Thanksgiving CarryOut?

Prefer to stay in, but prefer not to cook? Here are a few order-ahead, grab and go options for Thanksgiving menus in Lexington for Thanksgiving 2022 in Lexington:

Athens Lunchroom will offer a full Thanksgiving Menu available for pickup.

La Bonne Vie has moved in to the former Wild Thyme space on Chinoe and is offering a variety of organic Thanksgiving menu options for pickup.

Deep Frying at home?

If this is the year you finally plan to tackle deep frying a turkey at home, we are sharing one of our favorite archives from the beloved late great Chef Tom Yates. He has you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Does deep frying sound messy? In need of a free place to recycle used cooking oil from your Thanksgiving dinner?

Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 25 between 10 am and 2 pm. Tips for the event: cooking oil only, bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid, and Lexington residents only (no businesses, please).

