Business News for Lexington, KY – January 2023

Pay (more) to Park in the New Year

On January 3, 2023 free evening and Saturday parking comes to an end at the LexPark meters. In 2008, Lexington outsourced metered parking and enforcement to LexPark. To date, Lexington’s metered parking had always been free on evenings (after 5 pm) and weekends, with payment strictly enforced 8 am to 5 pm, Mondays through Fridays.

Beginning in January, paid metered parking now extends to 9 pm on weekdays and adds Saturday enforcement through 9 pm.

Sunday parking remains free.

Metered rates are also increasing in January.

LexPark’s announcement about the shift cited as goals to: “increase turnover on heavily parked streets, which will provide more convenience for drivers who will be able to park closer to their destination and ensure a steady flow of customers to downtown businesses; and provide additional funds required to meet the new sales tax requirements set forth in House Bill 8, which mandates a 6% sales tax on parking services, including lots, garages and meters. The estimated annual impact of this tax for LFCPA is between $225,000 and $250,000.”

After considerable pushback from downtown workers, a public meeting was held in late December, and some modifications were made, but paid evening and Saturday parking is still scheduled to begin January 3, 2023.

IN MEMORY

John Lynaugh

Retired Lexington restaurateur John Lynaugh died on Thanksgiving of 2022. He was preceded in death by wife Gina Scott-Lynaugh in 2020.

Lynaugh opened Lynagh’s Irish Pub in the early 80s and later, Lynagh’s Music Club in the mid 90s. (The businesses were named in honor of his grandfather, who did not have the “U” in his last name.)

The music club closed in 2002, and he sold the Pub in 2008, to the first of a roster of new owners. The Pub has been shuttered since the summer of 2022.

Wife Gina Scott-Lynaugh told the Herald-Leader at the time, “From 9 o’clock in the morning till 4 o’clock the next morning, seven days a week for 27 years, that’s enough time in the bar and restaurant business.”

An Irish Wake will be held in 2023. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Woodford County Theatre.

BUSINESS CALENDAR

JAN 19 Business and Bourbon, Networking at Happy Hour Bar

RSVP is not required but strongly recommended. This event is sponsored by JQ Financial Solutions and is hosted by members of The Bluegrass Exchange chapter of BNI.

JAN 26 Commerce Lex Annual Dinner

JAN 27 Kentucky Policy Conference, Campbell House

The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy has announced that the Kentucky Policy Conference is returning in person for 2023. This year’s conference will explore the challenges and opportunities facing Kentucky after budget cuts, a pandemic, and two devastating natural disasters.

