Highlights from Lexington’s Year In Sports 2022

Breeders’ Cup Returns

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup returned to Keeneland in November, soothing all the horse racing hearts wounded by the 2020 run here that had to be held without spectators. Flightline closed out his career undefeated. Forbes’s Guy Martin wrote, “Very nearly airborne in his stretch run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 5, Flightline has waltzed into the history books and arguably into the Hall of Fame with his brilliant 8-and-a-quarter-length Keeneland win.” The champ’s retirement was announced shortly after, and he will stand at stud at Lane’s End.

The Lexington Legends Sold

Nathan and Keri Lyons have acquired all assets related to the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), along with Wild Health Field and its real estate, as part of the transaction from Stands, LLC, and other affiliated companies, whose CEO is Andy Shea. The announcement was made October 28th, 2022 by Atlantic League President Rick White.

Lyons is the Founder and CEO of Vintage South Development. Vintage South develops, owns, and operates commercial and residential properties in Nashville and other markets.

Lyons said. “Our commitment to the City of Lexington and surrounding areas will allow us to offer a best-in-class fan experience. Our investments into the club and Wild Health Field will pay immediate dividends for all Legends fans. This is a great sports town and we look forward to continuing with the winning tradition set by all Lexington teams.”

The Legends were part of the South Atlantic (Sally) League for nearly two decades. Major League Baseball dropped its affiliation with the Lexington Legends in 2020. The Legends joined the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) in 2021.

Coach Stoops Renews

UK Football Coach Mark Stoops received a contract extension on November 11, 2022. In a feat of unfortunate timing, the Wildcats suffered a staggering home loss the next day to Vanderbilt (coming off a 26-game SEC losing streak).

Fan tempers had cooled slightly by the time ESPN observed, “Already Kentucky’s longest-tenured coach, Stoops surpassed Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant as its career wins leader with his 61st in a road victory over Florida in September.”

Barnhart Makes Hall of Fame

UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart was inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) in August.

Soccer Scooches Over

The Lexington Mayor’s office has confirmed that construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational soccer fields has begun near the I-75 Athens-Boonesborough exit.

Plans for an initial home downtown, and later between Newtown Pike and Russell Cave Road, were revised.