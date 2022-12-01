What is the Christmas holiday trash collection schedule for Lexington, KY in 2022

What is the Christmas holiday trash collection schedule for Lexington, KY in...

Holiday Trash Collections

‘Tis the Season for all kinds of changes in your waste collection schedule. Residences and businesses with curbside city waste collection will be impacted by all the holidays listed below.

Take your Herbies to the curb after 4 pm the day before your makeup day.

DECEMBER HOLIDAYS

Christmas falls on Sunday December 25 for 2022. LFUCG will observe the Christmas Eve holiday on Friday December 23, 2022. The Christmas Day holiday will be observed on Monday December 26, 2022.

The Christmas Eve trash pickup makeup day will be observed PRIOR to the holiday.

If you have Friday trash pickup (“Christmas Eve observed”), your makeup day is Wednesday December 21, 2022.

If you have Monday pickup (Christmas Day observed), your makeup day is Wednesday December 28, 2022.

New Year’s Day is Sunday, January 1, 2023.

LFUCG will observe the New Year’s Day holiday on Monday January 2, 2023.

If you have Monday trash pickup, your makeup day is Wednesday January 4, 2023.

