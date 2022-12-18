When are Christmas Services for Lexington KY 2022

When are Christmas 2022 Church Services Lexington KY?

When will Lexington Kentucky churches host their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services for 2022? Midnight masses and in-person Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations are an option for most Lexington churches this holiday season. Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday this year and Christmas Day falls on a Sunday. Three years into the pandemic, many Lexington area churches may also offer virtual or televised services, in addition to (or instead of) in-person worship. Check local listings.

Below is a small sampling of churches in the Lexington area with their reported service times for Christmas 2022.

All times and services are subject to change in accordance with community guidelines. Please be sure to confirm worship service times and programs with the church.

CHRISTMAS EVE is Saturday December 24, 2022

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church at 483 W. Reynolds Rd. Lexington, KY offers a candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 4 pm.

Beaumont Presbyterian Church at 1070 Lane Allen Rd. Lexington, KY has Christmas Eve Services on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 pm. Communion will be served.

Broadway Baptist Church at 2500 Harrodsburg Rd Lexington, KY on Saturday, December 24 at 5 pm “invites your family to our Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship — Christmas by Candlelight, Lord’s Supper, Christmas Carols, the Birth of Jesus — celebrate the Baby born in a Manger!”

Cathedral of Christ the King at 299 Colony Blvd Lexington, KY celebrates Christmas Eve masses at 4 pm, 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Carols begin at 11:30 for Midnight Mass. Socially distanced and masked area available on the right hand side of the Guadalupe section of the Cathedral (next to the St. Joseph statue).

Centenary United Methodist Church at 2800 Tates Creek Rd Lexington, KY invites the community to 4 pm services at the Foundry, 7 pm services at the Sanctuary, and 11 pm services at the Woodland Park Campus on High.

Center Point Church at 163 Old Todds Rd is holding a 4 pm Christmas Eve service (childcare provided for pre-k and under).

Christ Church Cathedral (Episcopal) at 166 Market St. Lexington, KY celebrates Christmas Eve mass at 5 pm and 11 pm with the Cathedral Choir.

Crossroads Christian Church at Andover at 4128 Todds Rd. Lexington, KY has Christmas Eve services at 2 pm and 4 pm.

Eastland Church of God at 2598 Liberty Rd. Lexington, KY will offer an in-person Christmas Eve service at 4:30 pm.

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 533 East Main St. Lexington, KY celebrates Christmas Eve Eucharist at 4 pm, 7 pm, and 11 pm.

First Presbyterian Church at 171 Market St. Lexington, KY is hosting two candlelight services on Christmas Eve at 3 pm and 5:30 pm, with music by a brass quintet.

LexCity Church at 410 Sporting Court will host a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 pm.

Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 601 Hill N Dale Dr. Lexington, KY celebrates Christmas Eve masses in English at 4 pm, 6 pm, and 10 pm. Mary Queen celebrates Christmas Eve masses en espanol at 1 pm and 7:30 pm.

Northeast Christian Church at 990 Star Shoot Pkwy. Lexington, KY will host a Christmas Eve service at 4:30 pm (don’t miss the hot chocolate station).

Pax Christi Catholic Church at 4001 Victoria Way Lexington, KY will celebrate Christmas Eve mass at 4 pm, 7 pm, and midnight.

Saint Luke United Methodist at 2351 Alumni Dr. Lexington, KY has Christmas Eve worship services at 3:30 and 5:30, along with a Christmas cookie reception at 4:30 pm and Christmas Eve dinner at 6:30 pm.

Second Presbyterian Church at 460 E. Main St. Lexington, KY has a Christmas Eve service of carols and candlelight at 5 pm, and services of carols, candlelight and communion at 7 pm and 11 pm.

South Elkhorn Christian Church at 4343 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY has Christmas Eve services at 4 pm and 8 pm. (Nursery available for children six weeks to two years.)

Southland Christian Church offers Christmas Eve services at 2 pm, 4 pm, and 6 pm at all campuses — Danville, Georgetown, Nicholasville, and Lexington.

Woodland Christian Church at 530 E. High St. Lexington, KY will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service at 5 pm.

CHRISTMAS DAY is Sunday December 25, 2022

Beaumont Presbyterian Church at 1070 Lane Allen Rd. Lexington, KY has a casual Christmas Day service at 11 am in the Fellowship Hall.

Broadway Baptist Church at 2500 Harrodsburg Rd Lexington, KY offers one Sunday Christmas morning service at 10 am.

Cathedral of Christ the King at 299 Colony Blvd Lexington, KY will celebrate the Nativity of the Lord Christmas Day mass at 10 am.

Centenary United Methodist Church at 2800 Tates Creek Rd Lexington, KY invites the community to Christmas Day services at 10:45 am at the Sanctuary.

Central Baptist Church at 110 Wilson Downing Rd. Lexington, KY is hosting an 11 am service on Sunday Christmas morning.

Christ Church Cathedral (Episcopal) at 166 Market St. Lexington, KY celebrates Christmas Day with one service only at 11 am.

Eastland Church of God at 2598 Liberty Rd. Lexington, KY will offer an online Christmas Day service at 11 am via youtube.

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 533 East Main St. Lexington, KY celebrates the Christmas Day Eucharist at 10 am.

Mary, Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 601 Hill N Dale Dr. Lexington, KY celebrates Christmas Day Mass in English at 10 am. Swahili mass will be celebrated at 2:30 pm.

Pax Christi Catholic Church at 4001 Victoria Way Lexington, KY will celebrate Christmas Day mass on Sunday at 9:30 am.

Saint Luke United Methodist at 2351 Alumni Dr. Lexington, KY has Christmas Day worship service at 11 am.

Second Presbyterian Church at 460 E. Main St. Lexington, KY has one Christmas Day service at 10 am.

South Elkhorn Christian Church at 4343 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY has a Christmas morning service at 10:30 am. Children (and all ages) are invited to wear their Christmas PJs and/or a Christmas sweater. The service includes a telling of the Christmas story, communion open to all people, and songs for the season. Nursery will be available for children ages 6 weeks to 2 years.

Southern Hills United Methodist Church at 2356 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY hosts a Christmas Day service at 10:45 am.

