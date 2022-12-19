Where to Eat for Christmas 2022 in Lexington KY

Where to eat for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Lexington? Three years into pandemic-related community guidelines, short-staffing has settled into a permanent problem in Lexington, but there will be options. Christmas Eve falls on Saturday December 24 and Christmas Day falls on Sunday December 25 for 2022, which may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch hours for many Lexington restaurants. (Call ahead to confirm.)

While catering and order-ahead package dinners remain plentiful, sit-down dine-in restaurant options on Christmas Day are limited. Plan ahead and make reservations where available.

If you’re searching for last-minute dine-in options: check with your favorite Lexington hotel. They don’t always update their websites or socials, but their dining rooms are usually open on holidays to serve their guests, and they often offer a holiday menu or buffet. Call them on the phone, like an animal, if you must. Kentucky State Parks and their lodges also often serve holiday menus.

In addition, old reliables that typically cater to interstate traffic and travelers — like iHop and Waffle House — remain open during the holidays (check with individual locations).

Here’s a sampling of Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dining options for Lexington 2022 (all hours and options are subject to change in accordance with community guidelines and staffing, and many may sell out or close reservations early. Please confirm with each individual venue.)

Asuka is accepting reservations on Christmas Eve.

Carson’s Food & Drink will be open for Christmas Eve brunch 10 am to 5 pm (regular menu available also). Closed on Christmas Day.

Distilled on Jefferson will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Drake’s will close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, except for the Lansdowne location, which will close at 8 pm. All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Frank and Dino’s downtown is accepting reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Goose (in the former Grey Goose location) is open on Christmas Eve.

Hola Havana is open Christmas Eve 11 am to 8 pm, and closed on Christmas Day 2022.

J Alexander’s in the Summit is open Christmas Eve.

Jean Farris Winery is serving a three-course prix fixe menu for Christmas Eve 2022 that includes options like country fried duck, root vegetable cassoulet, filet mignon, and more.

Le Deauville is open Christmas Eve 5 pm until final seating at 9 pm.

Lexington Diner is open on Christmas Eve.

Lockbox in 21c will be serving on Christmas Eve.

Omakase Sushi and Sake Bar will be open noon to 10:30 pm on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day, open noon to 9:30 pm.

Panda Cuisine located off Nicholasville Road is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

P.F. Chang’s at Fayette Mall will be open Christmas Eve.

Ramsey’s will close at 4 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Red Lobster will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022.

Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day, but store hours may vary by location. Some locations may also close early on Christmas Eve.

Texas de Brazil in The Summit will open for Christmas Eve at 11 am and at Noon for Christmas Day.

Waffle House locations are scheduled to be open Christmas Day.

