Ace February 2023 Digital Edition

Welcome to the February edition of Ace!
Here’s what’s inside:
- Our cover story features the life of Eleanor Peavey, who passed away in January.
- Cocaine Bear is getting the Hollywood treatment. Meet the star of the show.
- Catch up on the latest in Business news around Lexington.
- Read a tale of two kitties who defied the odds to find forever homes.
- See all the events happening this month with our centerfold calendar.
- Find out more about the recent tax increase in our Home & Garden section.
If you missed chef Geoffrey Zakarian at Lexington’s first ever BourbonCon, see some of his demonstration in the video below.