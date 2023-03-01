Lexington KY Restaurant News – March 2023

March roars in like a lion as Lexington begins to come back to life after a long, harsh winter. The St. Patrick’s parade will usher in a welcome return to street food (sometimes a windy, chilly, or even snowy return), and Irish fare will be in abundance. Though Lexington always maintains its year-round love affair with meat and potatoes.

BIRTHS

Par6 Social, a luxury sports bar featuring 3 Topgolf Swing Suites opened in February.

Yogikupra Grocers has opened on Alexandria across the street from Kroger. You’ll find items like mango lassi, instant chai, peanuts, dried garbanzo, and a frozen section that includes naan, samosas, and frozen curries.

OBITS

How much Ham are you planning to serve on Easter Sunday? Lexington suddenly has one less offering on the market this Spring. Louis Hager announced, “after 33 years in business with Heavenly Hams and the last couple years under the Hager Hams name, I didn’t want it to come to an end,” adding “although I have my business for sale, and will continue to pursue that for a short period, I am sad to say February 28 will be our last day at Regency Centre.”

Bringing Lima to Lexington, Maty’s Authentic Peruvian Cuisine was a brief but tasty entry in Lexington’s southwest corridor on Old Harrodsburg Road. A facebook post in February announced, “Due to high costs and low sales, Maty’s is closed until a new announcement,” and was followed by a Closing Restaurant Sale..

TRANSITIONS

4th Level Roasters has opened a spot on Palumbo at Boone Creek Creamery/ Kentucky Proud Store.

Far Out Espresso at the corner of Woodland and High has added lunch and dinner offerings.

Joe Bologna’s celebrates their 50th anniversary on March 1.

Laura Lou Patisserie reopens March 1 after a winter break.

Proud Mary has reopened for the season.

Ace Eats Out Calendar

MARCH FRIDAYS

Pax Christi will host a Lenten Fish Fry Every Friday during Lent from 5–7 p.m. Drive Thru—with a Twist: Dinner will be served as drive-thru from the shed…but seating is available. Pick up your fish dinner from the shed in to-go containers but feel free to stay. Tables will be set up for eating and fellowship in the Parish Hall…(with the exception of March 24…drive-thru only on this date. March 31 is the last Fish Fry).

SAT MAR 11

Enjoy a Taste of Woodford, presented by the Versailles Merchants Alliance.

#CoffeeOutside is a growing movement to bring bikes, coffee, people, and the outdoors together. The idea is people bring coffee (or hot chocolate, cider, or tea), the means to make the coffee (such as pour-overs, french presses, mocha pots, or just instant coffee if that’s how you roll), and the means to heat water outside (camp stoves).

Meet at Woodland Park under the shelter near the playground at 10AM, then bike to the Henry Clay Estate at 10:15 to make coffee and socialize before rolling back to the start point.

MON MAR 13

The annual James B. Beam Institute Industry Conference welcomes scientists, farmers, representatives and staff from regional, national and international distilleries, secondary industries, and tourism for three days of continuing education. Now in its fourth year, this bourbon-focused conference is an educational program offered by the University of Kentucky’s James B. Beam Institute for KY Spirits for distillers, growers, builders, suppliers, businesses and educators.

WED MAR 29

The Food Connection at the University of Kentucky, in partnership with the Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, invite you to join in a full day of workshops, networking, and conversations designed to bring together local food professionals and advocates who work on the front lines of growing our local food and farm economy. The Summit will bring together local food systems practitioners from across Kentucky to share challenges, opportunities, best practices, and build capacity for our local/regional food economy. Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

