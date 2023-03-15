Maple Street joins Lexington’s Battle of the Biscuits

Maple Street Biscuits has opened in Lexington, entering the bluegrass’s Battle of the Biscuits fray.

The chain, acquired by Cracker Barrel in 2019, is located in the Zandale area on Nicholasville Road and serves up fast-casual breakfast fare.

It joins Tudor’s Biscuit World (which arrived in 2019) and Biscuit Belly (2021) in the campaign for Lexington’s delicate, flaky soul. Biscuit Belly has announced plans for two new locations, one for Leestown and one for the Harrodsburg Road corridor.

———–

This article appears in the Ace Eats Out section of the April 2023 print edition of Ace. To subscribe, click here. To join the Ace Eats out Facebook group, click here.

Call today to advertise in Ace, and for information about Ace partnerships and sponsorships in Lexington’s culinary community. 859.225.4889