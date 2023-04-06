Ace Magazine Digital Edition – April 2023

Welcome to Spring and the April issue of Ace!
Spring has sprung! The weather is getting warmer (allegedly). Keeneland is about to begin and Derby is just around the corner. A lot to get excited about. Here’s what’s inside our new April edition:
- Our cover story highlights a local educator who is all-in on AI.
- Lexington unveils a new solar energy initiative.
- See which new businesses have opened in central Kentucky, including a great new family entertainment option.
- Several new dining options announced in our Ace Eats Out section
- See how much money the Breeders’ Cup brought to Lexington’s economy last fall.
- Where’s the best place to get Easter dinner this weekend?