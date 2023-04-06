Lexington KY Launches New Solarize Energy Program

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government has partnered with the Kentucky Solar Energy Society to launch Solarize Lexington. The program is designed to help households reduce their reliance on the electric grid by making it easier to install solar photovoltaics (PV). Solarize Lexington will:

Connect participants to a vetted solar installer, Solar Energy Solutions

Provide a step-by-step walk-through of the solar installation process

Give households access to discounted wholesale rates (up to 20% off)

All solar installations will be individual contracts between the property owner and the solar installer. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government will not assume any liability related to the installation.

Be aware that some companies or individuals might claim to be associated with this program but are not. Solarize Lexington will not come to your home or call you unless you complete an assessment form.

The enrollment period ends July 20, 2023.

