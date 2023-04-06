Lexington welcomes new businesses in Spring 2023

Lexington has welcomed dozens of new businesses this Spring, while also pausing to celebrate businesses for their extraordinary longevity.

Joe Bologna’s celebrated its 50th anniversary in March. The restaurant first opened in 1973 at the corner of Maxwell and Limestone, and remained in that spot for more than 15 years before relocating to its current home in the former synagogue at 120 W. Maxwell. Lexington mayor Linda Gorton officially proclaimed March 1 “Joe B Day” in Lexington. Known for its signature breadsticks and casual Italian fare, the restaurant has survived a move, a fire, two recessions, and a pandemic.

Main Event entertainment complex is now open in South Park shopping center.

City Launches “One-Stop Lexington”

In an effort to provide 24-hour access to permitting and zoning processes, LFUCG has announced the launch of a new one-stop online permit discovery tool, “One-Stop Lexington.” The new tool will allow business owners and homeowners to more easily navigate the construction permit process.

One-Stop Lexington, now live at onestop.lexingtonky.gov, involves a zoning portal, commercial construction portal, and residential construction portal. The page is designed to help guide Lexington business owners and residents who through the City’s permitting requirements. It also provides an opportunity for developers new to Lexington to learn more about the City’s permitting and licensing requirements.

