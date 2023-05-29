Lexington KY’s 2023 Summer Guide

Welcome to Lexington, Kentucky’s Annual Summer Guide for 2023.

There’s indoor fun, outdoor fun, old and new. Lexington is such an embarrassment of riches in the summertime, it’s easy to lose track of what’s happening and when.

Long before a pandemic entered the lexicon and kept everyone at home, Lexington has always been brimming with summer staycation options.

Once again, the city is anything but sleepy this summer.

From live music to movie series and dozens of Fairs and Fests, Lexington has something for everyone, in every neighborhood, every day this summer.

*As always, times and dates are subject to change. Confirm with the venue.

ARTS + ENTERTAINMENT

JUN 16 Maserati Mingle, Summit

JUN 17 L&N Day, Berea

JUN 17 Paint the Town, downtown Lex

JUL 7 Berea Craft Festival

JUL 15 Concours d’Elegance, Keeneland

JUL 15 GonzoFest, Louisville (10th and final year)

AUG 5 Shaker Village Craft Fair

AUG 12 Picnic with the Pops (Disco), Keeneland

AUG 19 Woodland Art Fair

—-

Lexington’s annual downtown plein air painting event, Paint the Town, is Jun 17. Artists will spend the day painting cityscapes throughout downtown Lexington.

—-

The 2023 Keeneland Concours d’Elegance will feature Cadillac as the Featured Marque and will include two classes of Cadillacs. The June 16 Maserati Mingle is at the Summit. The July 15 Concours d’Elegance is at Keeneland.

Eat and Drink



JUN 10 Beer Cheese Festival, Winchester

JUN 16 SoulFeast Week, Lexington

JUN 17 Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest, Nicholasville

JUN 24 Annual Ashland Lawn Party, Ashland Henry Clay Estate

JUL 20 Lexington Restaurant Week

SEP 14 Bourbon and Beyond, Louisville

SEP 15 Kentucky Bourbon Festival, Bardstown

To join the Ace Eats Out Facebook group,click here.

Fairs and Fests



JUN 8 Bluegrass Fair begins

JUN 10 Southland Street Fair

JUN 10 Bourbon & Blues Festival, Midway

JUN 24 Lexington Pride Festival

JUL 4 Lexington’s July 4th Festival

AUG 12 Small Town America Festival, Mt. Sterling

SEP 8 Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP 16 Midway Fall Festival

LIVE MUSIC

Concerts, Tours & Fests



JUN 1 The Great American Brass Band Festival, Danville

JUN 3 Railbird (Sat & Sun), new venue at Red Mile

JUN 5 Boz Skaggs, Lexington Opera House

JUN 10 Bourbon and Blues Festival, Red Mile

JUN 15 George Strait, Kroger Field

JUN 22 Thomas Rhett, Rupp

JUL 18 Melissa Etheridge, Lexington Opera House

AUG 12 Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lexington Opera House

AUG 18 Big Stomp, Louisville

AUG 24 Sam Bush Band, Lyric Theatre

Transitions: Railbird Festival returns in 2023 with a new location at Red Mile.

The Midway Bourbon and Blues Festival is at Francisco’s Farm, replacing the Francisco’s Farm Art Fair.

Big Band/Jazz Series



Big Band & Jazz is Lexington’s longest running and outdoor concert series held weekly from 7-8:30 pm at Moondance in June and Ecton Park in July.

Moondance Amphitheater

JUN 6 Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra

JUN 13 Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders.

JUN 20 Brett Evans Trombone Jazz Ensemble

JUN 27 Lexington Summer Concert Band

Ecton Park

JUL 11 DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra

JUL 18 Walnut Street Ramblers

JUL 25 Miles Osland Little Big Band with Vince DiMartino

AUG 1 Ross Whitaker Quintet

AUG 8 Marlin McKay Quartet

AUG 15 Osland/Dailey Jazztet

Northside Nights



Northside Nights return for a second year at Castlewood Park in 2023. Thursdays at 6:30 pm on the lawn of the Loudon House at Castlewood Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating and enjoy a fun evening of great R&B, soul, funk and dance music. All concerts are held every other Friday, from July 14 to Aug. 25, at Castlewood Park.

JUL 14 Rhythm and Soul

JUL 28 1 SoundBand

AUG 11 Honeychild

AUG 25 Tim Talbert Project

Southland Jamboree



Southland Jamborees at Beaumont Center’s Moondance Amphitheatre are on Thursdays at 7 pm.

JUN 1 Fast Track

JUN 8 Ida Clare

JUN 15 Wildfire Griffins

JUN 22 The Daltons

JUN 29 Branchwater Kin

JUL 6 Gibson Davis & Copper Valley

JUL 13 Wolfpen Branch

JUL 20 Dove Creek

JUL 27 Kentucky Just Us

AUG 3 Rickey Wasson Band

AUG 10 Old Towne Project

AUG 17 Hammertowne

AUG 24 Fenced In

AUG 31 EKU Bluegrass Band

SEP 7 (Rain date)

Summer Nights in Suburbia



Summer Nights in Suburbia 2023 brings a wide variety of local and regional acts to Lexington’s Moondance Amphitheater each summer. Attendees are invited to enjoy the free concerts, bring their own picnics, or purchase food and drinks from local vendors. Summer Nights shows begin at 7 pm.

JUN 9 Bedford

JUN 23 Run Katie Run

JUL 7 The Minks

JUL 21 Born Cross Eyed

AUG 4 Milenio Salsa Band

AUG 18 Honeychild

SEP 1 Baja Yetis

Thursday Night Live



Central Bank Thursday Night Live 2023 returns to Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in downtown Lexington on Thursday evenings from 5-8 pm.

JUN 1 Five Below Band

JUN 8 Positive Movement Band

JUN 15 Paul Childers

JUN 22 The Johnson Brothers

JUN 29 Vanguard

JUL 6 Lauren Mink Band

JUL 13 The BANDj Experience

JUL 20 Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On

JUL 27 Nightflyer (Eagles Tribute Band)

AUG 3 64West

AUG 10 Tim Talbert Project

AUG 17 The Twiggenburys

AUG 24 Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

AUG 31 Mercy Men

SEP 7 Hi-5

SEP 14 Witness Protection

SEP 21 Canvas

SEP 28 Rebel Without a Cause

OCT 5 Mojo Tones

OCT 12 Rags and Riches

SUMMER MOVIES

Film Fests

JUN 2 Lunafest, Lyric Theatre

Freaky Fridays

The Kentucky Theatre has launched Freaky Fridays to satisfy your cravings for cult film, once a month, at 10 pm.

JUN 16 Police Story (1985)

JUL 21 Tetsuo: the Iron Man (1989)

AUG 18 KOYAANISQATSI (1982)

SEP 22 House (1977, Japanese Horror)

Free Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park

Friday Flicks offers an evening of activities and a movie beginning Fridays in June. Pre-movie activities include children’s games, free temporary tattoos, petting zoo, non-profits, and a preshow themed around that night’s movie. Activities begin at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at dark.

JUN 2 Turning Red

JUN 9 Lightyear

JUN 16 The Bad Guys

JUN 23 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

JUN 30 Minions: The Rise of Gru

Summer Classics

For almost two decades, The Kentucky Theatre has screened classic films every Wednesday (matinee and evening) from late May until early September. Over the years, this summer series has proved to be a perennial favorite. Each movie will include a Wednesday matinee and a Wednesday evening show.

JUN 7 Raging Bull (1980)

JUN 14 Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

JUN 21 The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

JUN 28 His Girl Friday (1940)

JUL 5 Rebel without a Cause (1955)

JUL 12 Jaws (1975)

JUL 19 The Maltese Falcon (1941)

JUL 26 Pinocchio (1940)

AUG 2 The Princess Bride (1987)

AUG 9 Adam’s Rib (1949)

AUG 16 Goodfellas (1990)

AUG 23 The Last Picture Show (1971)

AUG 30 Monty Python & the Holy Grail (1975)

SEP 6 The Big Lebowski (1998)

SPORTS

As one of only 52 PGA Tour events each year, The Barbasol Championship returns July 13-16 to the Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. The 2022 winner of the Barbasol Championship was Trey Mullinax.

Pro soccer is here with the inaugural season of Lexington Sporting Club. The team has seven home games for June, July, and August. Matches are played at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, mostly on Saturdays or Sundays.

Professional baseball is back in the Bluegrass with the Lexington Counter Clocks making their debut in 2023.

Horse

JUN Polo practices and matches begin, KY Horse Park

JUL 10 Lexington’s Junior League Horse Show begins, KY Horse Park

JUL 14 Breyerfest, KY Horse Park

JUL 29 Hats off to Kentucky Horses Day, KY Horse Park

JUL 23 Live Racing, Red Mile (thru Sep 19)

SEP 1 KHP Foundation Battle in the Saddle, KY Horse Park

SEP 8 Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP 11 Keeneland’s September Yearling Sales begin

OCT 6 Keeneland Fall Meet begins

OCT 25 National Horse Show, KY Horse Park

RUN FOR IT

JUN 3 Funnel Cake 5k (Frankfort)

JUN 10 Run for the Nun 5k, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

JUN 17 Wild Hearts Superhero 5k

JUN 24 Donut Dash 3k

JUL 4 Bluegrass 10,000

AUG 12 Midsummer Night’s Run

Lexington's 2023 Ace Summer Guide appears on pages 6 through 11 of the June 2023 issue of Ace.