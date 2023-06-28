Ace Eats Out: Restaurant News for July 2023 in Lexington, KY

July brings with it corn daze (“knee high by the fourth of July”), tomato sandwiches, pie contests, ice cream eating competitions, and the perfect time to celebrate independent restaurants.

BIRTHS

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens opened in June on Waller in the St. Joe’s corridor. A second Lexington location will open on Richmond Road.

Taco John’s has opened in Brannon, slowing traffic to a halt for entire swaths of Jessamine County. Additional Lexington locations are expected soon.

OBITS

Ramsey’s on Tates Creek has closed. Staff are being re-allocated to other Ramsey’s locations. An additional Ramsey’s is coming to Masterson Station.

TRANSITIONS

ArchaNine is not moving — just adding a second location, in the South Elkhorn center. The Todds Road location remains open.

The Breeze Wine Bar in Greyline is under new ownership and has been renamed, Darling Wine Bar.

Merrick Inn is now serving brunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Old North Bar’s kitchen is now open.

Another eatery has exited Julietta Market. The Salad Bar closed their Greyline Station location in June, and are relocating to Idle Hour shopping center, citing the improved visibility and accessibility of the new location as reasons that factored into the move.

Sahara is closed June 16 through September 1, 2023 for summer vacation.

Tacos El Potro has opened a second location on New Circle.

COMING SOON

Beau’s Cafe is coming to Beaumont for breakfast, lunch, and brunch service.

ACE EATS OUT CALENDAR

THU JUL 6

Holly Hill Cooking Studio will host a ribbon cutting in downtown Versailles on July 6.

THU JUL 13

West Sixth Beer Garden Pop Up, 4 pm, Woodland Park.

SAT JUL 15

Liquor Barn will host a Craft Beer and Beer Cheese Festival at 3pm. Stop by for unique beers from some of Kentucky’s finest brewers, great food from local food trucks, and some of the best beer cheese in KY. Craft brews…in the heart of Beaumont Center.

WED JUL 19

Keeneland hosts The Exhibit Dinner: A Keeneland Crafted Event — enjoy a six-course tasting menu experience inspired by historic race track menus from the Library archives while browsing the Heart of the Turf exhibit. Cocktails begin at 6:30pm.

JUL 20

Lexington Restaurant Week kicks off July 20, 2023, celebrating Lexington’s local restaurant scene, with prix fixe menus created especially for the occasion.

THU JUL 20

Join the Marriott at Griffin Gate for Sippin’ With Griffin featuring Bluegrass Distillers on Thursday, July 20th from 6-8PM in the Tasting Loft. Tickets are available for purchase online.

