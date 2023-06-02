Blue Grass Airport Opens a Mothers’ Nursing Suite

Blue Grass Airport has opened a Mothers’ Nursing Suite as a new amenity in the airport terminal.

Located post-security in the Concourse B gate areas, this new suite includes comfortable gliding and rocking chairs.

Eric Frankl, president & CEO of Blue Grass Airport said, “The addition of this suite will provide a great experience for nursing mothers flying to/from Lexington,” adding, “We realize that it can be challenging for mothers when they travel, and we hope this new facility will ease that process and provide them with a comfortable and private location.

