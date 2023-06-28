Business News for Lexington, KY – July 2023

Happy Fiscal New Year!

The UK Board of Trustees recently approved a $6.8 billion fiscal year 2023-24 budget for the institution that represents record-setting investments in students, health care, research and service. The budget — the largest in the institution’s history — is evidence that “UK is delivering on its promise to advance Kentucky,” according to UK President Eli Capilouto.

Lexington’s Urban County Council unanimously approved a $507 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 on June 15, 2023, along with an expansion to Lexington’s Urban Services Boundary. The new Fiscal Year begins on July 1, 2023.

Leadership Visit to Grand Rapids

In early June, several Councilmembers and other Lexington public and private leaders participated in a three-day Leadership Visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Past Leadership visits have inspired popular Lexington mainstays like Thursday Night Live and the annual EMERGE conference.

Grand Rapids, in addition to being the childhood hometown of former president Gerald Ford, is known as a hub for medical research and innovation along with a nationally-ranked arts, entertainment, and food scene.

BUSINESS CALENDAR

JUL 27-JUL 28

The 21st Annual Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo is July 27- 28, 2023 at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, KY.

FRI AUG 18

Commerce Lexington’s Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon is scheduled for Friday Aug 18 at noon at the Campbell House.

