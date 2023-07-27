How to snag a piece of The Ketch

What’s the Ketch?

After a lengthy period on the market, The Ketch has sold, and has closed for remodeling by the new owners.

Serving the Southland Corridor since the 80s, the longtime Regency Road mainstay’s last service was on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A memorabilia sale is scheduled for Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 10:30 am.

The new ownership team is comprised of area investors who hope to re-open early this Fall.

