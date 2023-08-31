Ace Eats Out: Lexington Restaurant News for September 2023

How did September get here so fast? Where did the Summer go? It just can’t be helped — it’s Fall Y’all. Menus are changing up, the fresh produce is dwindling in our gardens, and soup season and tailgating are on the way.

BIRTHS

DongYang Market now serves a street food menu inside their Clays Mill location. Rice bowls, kimbap and onigiri are now served onsite fresh everyday, along with the famous Chung Chun rice corn dogs.

Tacos La Doña food truck has opened a brick and mortar location on Nicholasville Road.

OBITS

Toa Green’s popular BoBi Cones concept in Palomar Center closed on August 31.

LaRosa’s has closed their Richmond Road location, the second central Kentucky location to close, leaving only the Southland Drive location remaining. (The location will be replaced by Dunkin Donuts.)



TRANSITIONS

Archa Nine has expanded, adding a new location across town in South Elkhorn Village. The original Todds Road location remains open.

BadWolf Burgers has closed at South Broadway and relocated to Meadowthorpe.

The Futile Bakery has been purchased by Joe and Michelle Kuehner from founder Daniel King.

Julietta Market has announced they will be departing Greyline Station writing, “Our fantastic businesses are still up and running until October 31, 2023, and we’re counting on your amazing support to make the most of our time here.” (San Francisco-based Bespoken Spirits Inc. announced plans to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Greyline Station in Lexington. Kentucky’s office of economic development says the $3.2 million relocation is expected to create 16 new high-wage jobs paying an average hourly wage of $70.77 including benefits.

The Ketch is under renovation by new owners with an expected Fall re-opening.

Lockbox has resumed weekday lunch service.

Monarca has opened in the former Lexington Diner space.

Okome Asian Grill is opening on Limestone near campus.

Old North Bar has added a brunch menu.

Pho BC is now open after their move and remodel. You can find them in the Regency Centre on Lowry Lane.

Ramsey’s opened their Leestown location in August. (Their Tates Creek location closed earlier this summer.)

Sahara Mediterranean is scheduled to reopen on September 1, after Summer Vacation.

FOOD TRUCKS

El Jaibo Cachunero food truck is now open in Mapleleaf (and they have tlayuda, a Oaxacan classic).

Nebutori Food Truck, at Void Sake, is now open, serving traditional Japanese ramen dishes and sides.

RYU Hibachi Express is the execution of the dream of three brothers with years of Lexington kitchen experience. It’s set up at the Hampton Inn off Nicholasville Road near the Southland corridor.

COMING SOON

Barzelona Tapas and Latin Cuisine’s Grand Opening is here.

A second Lexington Biscuit Belly is planned for Leestown, near Masterson Station.

The former Newk’s location on Richmond Road at Southland Christian will soon be home to a new Mexican restaurant.

SEP EAT & DRINK CALENDAR

THU SEP 7

Harvest is a fundraising dinner on Thursday, September 7 in support of FoodChain’s mission to strengthen the ties between community and fresh, sustainable food systems, 6 pm Lockbox at 21C.

FRI SEP 8

Pasta 101 Class at Pasta Garage. Register in advance.

SAT SEP 9

The third annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship will include over 30 Food Trucks competing to win category prizes, as well as the $5,000 cash prize for Grand Champion. Also on hand are over 20 craft vendors, Live Music, VIP Tent Experience, and Children’s Activities, Renfro Valley.

THU SEP 14

Dine out for Life at participating restaurants and support AVOL.

SAT SEP 16

The 5th annual Taste at the House is an evening of food, spirits, and music supporting the historic preservation of the Bodley-Bullock House, 5 pm, Bodley-Bullock House.

