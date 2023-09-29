Ace Magazine Digital Edition – October 2023

Welcome to the October issue of Ace!

The October issue of Ace is on stands and in mailboxes. This month, we highlight some witchy Halloween haunts down the road in Winchester, including a trip to Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlour.

Author Kim Wickens’ new book focuses on the 19th century racehorse named Lexington.

Our Ace Eats Out section is full of restaurant news around Lexington, including a departure from Greyline Station.

And we have a special tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett by guest columnist Jonathan Piercy.