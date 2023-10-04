When and Where to Vote Lexington KY 2023?

No one can tell you how to vote, but the timeline for when and where to vote in the 2023 General Election in Lexington/Fayette County is simple and easy.

October 4, 2023 is the last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot.

Dropboxes are available to hand deliver your ballot. You may return your ballot by mail or in the ballot drop box located in front of the Fayette County Clerk’s Office at 162 E Main St. All ballots must reach the Fayette County Clerk’s office by 6 pm on election day to be counted.

The registration deadline for the 2023 General Election is October 10, 2023 4 p.m. local time. (Monday October 9, 2023 is a USPS holiday.)

To check your voter registration status, precinct name and location, district numbers, and view a sample ballot, click here at the Fayette County Clerk’s Voter Verify link. You can also find your polling place at govote.ky.gov​

The 2023 General Election is Tuesday Nov 7, 2023. Polls will be open 6 am to 6 pm local time.

