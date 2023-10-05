Where to see Scary Movies in Lexington October 2023

Wanna See Something Scary?
A Sampling of Scary Movies in Lexington KY Celebrating Halloween 2023
Every October, Lexington theatres, cinemas, and various movie-loving groups serve up a bounty of scary fare. Confirm dates and times with the venue.
It’s time to get into the spirit. This year’s local Halloween lineup in Lexington theatres includes:
Trail of Terror at the Kentucky
OCT 6 CASPER
OCT 11 SHAUN OF THE DEAD
OCT 13 Re-Animator
OCT 14 The Craft
OCT 14 Carrie
OCT 18 Cure
OCT 20 Bram Stoker’s Dracula
OCT 21 The Exorcist
OCT 21 The Beyond
OCT 25 Messiah of Evil
OCT 27 Halloween III
OCT 27 Texas Chainsaw Massacres
OCT 31 The Crow
Midnight Movie at the KY
OCT 28 Rocky Horror Picture Show
FREAKY FRIDAYS
OCT 6 Hocus Pocus, Masterson
OCT 13 Casper, Moondance
OCT 20 Monsters, Moondance
AT LEX LIVE
OCT 10 Poltergeist
OCT 17 The Shining
OCT 24 Beetlejuice
OCT 31 Halloween
MOVIE TAVERN (Brannon)
OCT 4 The Exorcist
OCT 22 The Birds
OCT 28 Spirited Away
