Where to see Scary Movies in Lexington October 2023

Wanna See Something Scary?

A Sampling of Scary Movies in Lexington KY Celebrating Halloween 2023

Every October, Lexington theatres, cinemas, and various movie-loving groups serve up a bounty of scary fare. Confirm dates and times with the venue.

It’s time to get into the spirit. This year’s local Halloween lineup in Lexington theatres includes:

Trail of Terror at the Kentucky

OCT 6 CASPER

OCT 11 SHAUN OF THE DEAD

OCT 13 Re-Animator

OCT 14 The Craft

OCT 14 Carrie

OCT 18 Cure

OCT 20 Bram Stoker’s Dracula

OCT 21 The Exorcist

OCT 21 The Beyond

OCT 25 Messiah of Evil

OCT 27 Halloween III

OCT 27 Texas Chainsaw Massacres

OCT 31 The Crow

Midnight Movie at the KY

OCT 28 Rocky Horror Picture Show

FREAKY FRIDAYS

OCT 6 Hocus Pocus, Masterson

OCT 13 Casper, Moondance

OCT 20 Monsters, Moondance

AT LEX LIVE

OCT 10 Poltergeist

OCT 17 The Shining

OCT 24 Beetlejuice

OCT 31 Halloween

MOVIE TAVERN (Brannon)

OCT 4 The Exorcist

OCT 22 The Birds

OCT 28 Spirited Away

