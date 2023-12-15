Where to Eat for Christmas in Lexington 2023

Where to eat for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023 in Lexington? What if you want to just order ahead and serve up the feast on your own fancy china (or your very own Dixie paper plates; we don’t judge)? Lexington has options.

New for 2023 holiday dining plans: Lexington’s Urban County Council recently voted in favor of expanding the hours of Sunday alcohol service in restaurants (formerly, alcohol sales could not begin until 11 am). The new ordinance is in effect for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve options, 2023.

Because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year and Christmas Day falls on a Monday for 2023 (when many restaurants are usually closed), this may affect your usual weekend brunch plans, so be sure to plan ahead (and call to confirm).

In addition, some old reliables that typically cater to interstate traffic and travelers — like iHop and Waffle House — may remain open during many holidays, but check with individual locations, because Christmas Day is often an exception and even the usual suspects may close down. Even Cracker Barrel is closed on Christmas Day.

Here’s a sampling of where to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for Lexington 2023 (all hours and options are subject to change, and many may sell out or close reservations early. Please confirm with each individual venue.)

Asuka Japanese Steakhouse is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023.

Azur will be serving their Feast of Seven Fishes on Wednesday Dec 20 and Thursday Dec 21, 2023. Call for reservations.

Carson’s Food & Drink will be open for Christmas Eve on Sunday Dec 24. Closed on Christmas Day.

Charlie’s Seafood is taking holiday orders for their famous shrimp cocktail. Call ahead.

305 Cubano sold out for Thanksgiving so order early for Christmas. Holiday options may include a wide range of whole desserts (flan, tres leche, guava cheesecake) and family-sized orders of Congri, fried plantains, yuca con mojo, and more.

Distilled on Jefferson will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Dudley’s is offering a special holiday menu that will be available Dec 20 thru Dec 24, 2023. Make reservations.

Dumplings & Noodles is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Frank and Dino’s downtown is accepting reservations for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023.

The Goose (in the former Grey Goose location) is open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.

IHOP is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro is taking reservations for a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day prix fixe menu.

J Alexander’s in the Summit is open Christmas Eve.

KPot will be open Christmas Eve, but may close early. No reservations. First come, first served.

Le Deauville will be open and serving dinner on Christmas Eve, Sunday Dec 24, 2023.

Lexington Seafood in Chevy Chase has holiday offerings for pickup like whole steamed lobsters, crab cakes, oysters and more if you’re thinking about serving up your own Feast of the Seven Fishes at home. Order ahead.

Merrick Inn will serve a Christmas Eve brunch on Sunday.

Number One China Buffet is open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Omakase Sushi and Sake Bar is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call for reservations.

OMG Donuts will be open regular hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Red Lobster will open on Christmas afternoon.

Many Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day, but store hours may vary by location. Some locations may also close early on Christmas Eve.

Texas de Brazil in The Summit will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023. Most locations open at 11 am.

Most Waffle House locations are open Christmas Day.

The Woodford Inn is serving Christmas Eve dinner. Reservations only.

Zundo Izakaya and Ramen will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you wake up on Christmas Eve in search of last-minute dine-in options: check with your favorite Lexington hotel. Many of them may be late updating their websites or socials, but their dining rooms are usually open on holidays to serve their guests, and they often offer a holiday menu or buffet. Call them on the phone, like an animal, if you must. Kentucky State Parks and their lodges also often serve holiday menus.

ORDER-AHEAD HOLIDAY FEASTS

Athens Lunchroom has a holiday menu for pickup that includes turkey, ham, and lots of sides. Reserve ahead.

The Empanada Queen is taking Christmas orders for items like empanada trays, along with frozen options. Order ahead and pick up at Greyline Station.

J Render’s is offering smoked ham and holiday sides for pickup, with cooking and reheating instructions provided.

Proud Mary is offering fully-cooked Christmas Dinner pickup menus with options like fried turkey, smoked turkey, ham, brisket, prime rib, whole tenderloins and selected sides. Note: the only pickup date available is Dec 23, 2023.

Selma’s holiday menu will include a whole beef tenderloin, gruyere cheese potatoes, country ham cheddar biscuits, and more. Pickup will be at Liberty Road Cafe.

