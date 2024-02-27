Lexington’s 2024 Spring Home & Garden Calendar

Home in the Bluegrass

A Sampling of this Season’s Calendar

Thanks be to the groundhog! It appears we’re in for an early Spring — not that such a phenomenon would rule out ice storms — but we’re optimistic.

SAT MAR 2

Join representatives from Seedleaf for a container gardening workshop, and annual seed giveaway. Please register. Workshop supplies available to registered attendees only. 10 – 11 am, Northside Library.

Head to Frankfort for a full day of learning about Regenerative Flower Farming with Jennie Love: From Microbes to Money: A Deep Dive Into Regenerative & Sustainable Flower Farming. 10 am to 4:30 pm Kentucky State University Research Farm.

THU MAR 7

Write it down! Wild Ones gardening group will present “Nature & Garden Journaling.” Katherine Shaw will provide a brief introduction to concepts and ideas to encourage a personally rewarding nature and/or garden journal experience. Discussion will include goals, styles, materials, resources, possible focus points/topics, as well as ways to organize your information and explorations.

WED MAR 6

Arhaus Lexington will host Jon Carloftis for a book signing at the Summit, 5 pm.

FRI MAR 8

Plant Swap! Join Void Sake for a plant swap party and meet some of your fellow plant lovers in your community. Bring some of your clippings, full plants, seeds, pots, and even garden tools that you’d like to trade and go home with something new. Basic plant education will be covered, like how to repot, propagate, and how to handle those pesky critters that occasionally make a home in our plants.

TUE MAR 12

Join The Living Arts & Science Center’s inaugural sessions of adult art club. Lost Arts Art Club meets twice a month with the goal to provide lifelong learners an opportunity to try new things, explore traditional homemaking techniques, create, and socialize. Come prepared to make a mess, a new friend, or discover a hobby.

March 12th | Starting a Garden from Seeds – Everybody has a chance to get their hands dirty starting a veggie garden from seeds. Participants will take home their own seeds for transplanting into their outdoor garden.

SAT MAR 16

The Fayette County Conservation District-Kentucky is sponsoring the Spring Tree Giveaway on March 16 at Greyline Station! FCCD staff and board members will be present to assist with the event and share information on their different programs — particularly their popular Backyard Conservation Program that will begin accepting applications soon.

Adopt a FREE TREE from Trees Lexington

March 16, 9am – 12pm

Greyline Station

TUE MAR 26

Spring Clean with Natural Cleaning Products: Learn about natural, eco-friendlier alternatives to commonly used cleaning products to reduce pollutants in your home. Participants will take home recipes and their own bottles of natural cleaning solutions.

Lost Arts Art Club meets at The Living Arts & Science Center, located at 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

FRI APR 5

The Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show begins Fri Apr 5, 2024 in Lexington, KY. Explore a wide range of home and garden products, from décor and furniture to kitchen and bathroom essentials. This event is open to both trade professionals and the general public, offering a unique opportunity to discover new trends in home design and gardening. Central Bank Center.

MON APR 15

Trees Lexington has announced “Lex Grow Trees,” a new collaborative to increase the health and reach of Lexington’s tree canopy. In February, Trees Lexington joined partners from LFUCG and the community to celebrate a shared love of trees and the launch of Lex Grow Trees. Members of the Tree Canopy Ad Hoc Committee, the group driving the Lex Grow Trees campaign, invited attendees and the general public to check out the new website and to learn more about the benefits of trees, the purpose of the initiative, and funding opportunities for tree planting projects.

Grant applications are being accepted now through April 15, with another funding cycle expected to open in the fall.

SAT MAY 11

The Bluegrass Iris Society’s Annual Show is May 11, 2024 at Lexington Green.

SUN JUNE 9

The Kenwick Neighborhood Association presents the 2024 Kenwick Bungalow Tour on Sunday June 9,

1-5 p.m. Between eight to ten homes and gardens will be stops on the tour. While every house may not be a bungalow, each one will show a different aspect of Kenwick’s unique personality. This event helps the Kenwick Neighborhood Association raise money for projects such as neighborhood park updates, Kenwick Victory Christian Church community garden, and events at the Kenwick Community Center.

JULY

The Grand Tour of Homes extends across the last two weekends in July, and is an annual scattered site showcase of new homes. This event provides an opportunity for home lovers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with builders, designers, and professionals about their dream homes.

AUGUST

The 2024 Tour of Remodeled Homes is a scattered site tour, offering an inside peek at some of Lexington’s latest remodeling and renovation trends. The Tour features kitchen, bath and whole-house remodels, and outdoor living space updates. Continues through Sunday.

