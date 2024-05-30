Lexington KY Summer Guide 2024

In the Summertime…

Lexington’s Staycation Summer Guide 2024

Welcome to Lexington, Kentucky’s Annual Summer Guide for 2024.

Every year since 1989, Ace has published an Annual Summer Guide, Fall Guide, and Holiday Guide, along with the annual Real Best of Lexington.

When Ace’s very first Summer Guide rolled off the presses (in black and white newsprint, no less) in the 80s, Google was another ten years in the making and the iPhone wouldn’t roll out for two more decades. Social Media wasn’t a thing, the internet was barely a thing, and we rode downtown on horseback when we wanted to hear live music at Thursday Night Live. (Of course we didn’t. TNL didn’t exist in the 80s.)

It was easy to lose track of what was happening and when back then. Sometimes, it still is.

Today, we do all have 748 digital reminders at our literal fingertips all day everyday (and of course, all of our calendars and guides are available online, in full digital glory), but sometimes you just want to plan the entire Summer — at a glance. You want to know where the funnelcakes are.

From live music to movie series and dozens of Fairs and Fests, Lexington has something for everyone, in every neighborhood, every day this summer.

*As always, times and dates are subject to change. Confirm with the venue.

ARTS + ENTERTAINMENT

JUN 21 Maserati Mingle, Summit

JUN 22 Paint the Town, downtown Lex

JUN 22 Mom-Mom’s Lavender & Crafts Festival 1 pm (1061 S. Cleveland Rd)

JUL 12 Berea Craft Festival

JUL 20 Concours d’Elegance, Keeneland

JUL 31 Ballet Under the Stars, Woodland Park (thru Aug 4)

AUG 10 Picnic with the Pops, Keeneland

AUG 17 Woodland Art Fair

Lexington’s annual downtown plein air painting event, Paint the Town is June 22, 2024. Artists will spend the day painting cityscapes throughout downtown Lexington.

Comedy

JUN 1 Sam Morrill, Comedy Off Broadway

JUN 12 Daniel Tosh, Louisville Palace

JUN 13 Wanda Sykes, Lexington Opera House

JUN 20 Josh Blue, Comedy Off Broadway

JUN 21 Jim Norton, Lexington Opera House

JUN 30 David Spade, Lexington Opera House

JUL 18 Trey Kennedy, Lexington Opera House

JUL 28 Brett Goldstein (of Ted Lasso), Taft (Cinci)

AUG 9 Kevin Smith, Lexington Opera House

SEP 6 Iliza Shlesinger, Louisville Palace

SEP 14 Kathleen Madigan, Lexington Opera House

SEP 20 Steve Martin & Martin Short, Louisville Palace

SEP 20 Martin Lawrence, KFC Yum (Louisville)

OCT 21 David Sedaris, Lexington Opera House

OCT 26 Dane Cook, Cinci

NOV 2 Jim Gaffigan, Taft Theatre (Cinci)

Eat & Drink



JUN 8 Beer Cheese Festival, Winchester

JUN 14 SoulFeast Week, Lexington (thru Jun 23)

JUN 15 Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest, Nicholasville

JUN 22 Annual Ashland Lawn Party, Ashland Henry Clay Estate

JUL 18 Lexington Restaurant Week (thru July 28)

FAIRS + FESTS

JUN 6 Bluegrass Fair begins

JUN 13 Harrodsburg’s 250th Anniversary Festival

JUN 22 Mom-Mom’s Lavender & Crafts Festival 1061 S. Cleveland Rd)

JUN 29 Pride, Lexington

JUN 29 Kentucky Craft Bash Beer Festival, Louisville

JUL 4 Lexington’s July 4th Festival

JUL 12 Berea Craft Festival

AUG 10 Small Town America Festival, Mt. Sterling

SEP Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP Midway Fall Festival

The Annual Mom-Mom’s Lavender & Crafts Festival is at 1061 S. Cleveland Rd and will benefit Paws for the Cause. (See page 18.)

HOME AND GARDEN

JUN 9 Kenwick Bungalow Tour

JUL 20 Grand Tour of Homes

JUL 27 Bluegrass Iris Society Iris Sale, Lexington Green

AUG 24 Tour of Remodeled Homes

HORSE

JUNE Polo practices and matches begin, KY Horse Park

JUL 8 Lexington’s Junior League Horse Show begins, KY Horse Park

JUL 12 Breyerfest, KY Horse Park

JUL 27 Hats off to Kentucky Horses Day, KY Horse Park

JULY Live Racing, Red Mile

SEP 6 Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP 9 Keeneland’s September Yearling Sales begin

OCT 4 Keeneland Fall Meet begins

LIVE MUSIC

BIG BAND & JAZZ

Big Band & Jazz is Lexington’s longest running and outdoor concert series held weekly from 7-8:30 pm at Moondance in June and Ecton Park in July.

Moondance Amphitheater

JUN 4 Keith McAlily Quartet with Kirby Davis

JUN 11 Miles Osland Little Big Band

JUN 18 Lee Carroll’s C the Beat ​​​​​​​

JUN 25 Walnut Street Ramblers​​​​​​​

JUL 2 Lexington Summer Concert Band​​​​​​​

Ecton Park

JUL 9 Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders​​​​​​​

JUL 16 DOJO – DiMartino Osland Jazz Orchestra

JUL 23 Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra

JUL 30 Mark Gardner

AUG 6 Marlin McKay Quintet​​​​​​​

AUG 13 RPM Quintet

SOUTHLAND JAMBOREE



The Southland Jamboree concerts at Moondance are free, 7pm Thursdays at Moondance Amphitheatre, Beaumont Center in Lexington Kentucky.

JUN 6 Ida Clare

JUN 13 Fast Track

JUN 20 Custom Made Bluegrass

JUN 27 Rounder’s Station

JUL 4 Mash Grass

JUL 11 Hammertowne

JUL 18 West Liberty Mountain Boys

JUL 25 Fenced In

AUG 1 Cane Run Bluegrass

AUG 8 Bibelhauser Brothers

AUG 15 Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

AUG 22 Coaltown Dixie

AUG 29 String Roots Trio

SUMMER NIGHTS IN SUBURBIA



Summer Nights in Suburbia brings a variety of local and regional acts to Moondance Amphitheater each summer. Attendees are invited to enjoy the free concerts, bring their own picnics, or purchase food and drinks from local vendors. Summer Nights shows begin at 7 pm.

JUN 7 Born Cross Eyed

JUN 21 The New Developments

JUL 5 Red, White & Blues with TD Young

JUL 19 NVRMND

AUG 2 The Minks

AUG 16 Honeychild

AUG 30 Vinyl Richie

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

Central Bank Thursday Night Live returns to Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in downtown Lexington on Thursday evenings from 5-8 pm.

JUN 6 64 West

JUN 13 Five Below Band

JUN 20 Positive Movement Band

JUN 27 Lauren Mink

JUL 11 Bedford Band

JUL18 The BANDj Experience

JUL 25 Brett Higgins & the Family

AUG 1 The Twiggenburys

AUG 8 The Ranahans

AUG 15 The Tim Talbert Project

AUG 22 Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

AUG 29 Blacktop Rodeo

SEP 5 Mercy Men

SEP 12 Big Maracas

SEP 19 Witness Protection

SEP 26 Rewind Band

OCT 3 Rebel Without a Cause

OCT 10 Vinyl Richie

CONCERTS, TOURS AND MUSIC FESTIVALS

JUN 1 The Great American Brass Band Festival, Danville

JUN 1 Railbird (Sat & Sun), Red Mile

JUN 6 Spirit in the Bluegrass Music Fest, KY Horse Park

JUN 7 Southern Culture on the Skids, The Burl

JUN 15 Tim McGraw, Rupp Arena

JUN 17 John Oates, Lyric Theatre

JUN 19 John Hiatt, Lexington Opera House

JUN 20 Lucinda Williams, Kentucky Theatre

JUN 20 New Kids on the Block, Riverbend (Cinci)

JUN 22 Janet Jackson, Riverbend (Cinci)

JUN 28 Santana |Counting Crows, Riverbend (Cinci)

JUL 2 Third Eye Blind, Riverbend (Cinci)

JUL 5 Red Hot Chili Peppers, Riverbend (Cinci)

JUL 9 Justin Timberlake, Rupp Arena

JUL 17 Ben Folds Lexington Opera House

JUL 18 Master Musicians Festival, Somerset

JUL 24 Olivia Rodrigo, Rupp Arena

JUL 24 Alanis Morissette, Riverbend (Cinci)

AUG 1 Blink 182, Rupp Arena

AUG 18 ABBA Tribute, Lexington Opera House

AUG 27 Steve Earle, Lexington Opera House

AUG 29 Cirque Du Soleil Rupp Arena

AUG 30 Cage the Elephant, Riverbend (Cinci)

SEP 6 Jason Isbell | Alejandro Escovedo Rupp Arena

SEP 10 Joan Osborne, Kentucky Theatre

OCT 26 The Avett Brothers, Rupp Arena

MOVIES

Film Fests

JUL 12 Harry Dean Stanton Film Festival

Beginning in 2011, the Lexington Film League has hosted a non-profit festival in honor of Harry Dean Stanton in the state where he was born. The annual festival utilizes various venues throughout downtown Lexington for screenings, speakers, concerts, and Harry Dean Stanton related events. The 2024 fest honors Harry’s love of music with films that are musician themed and/or soundtrack heavy.

Freaky Fridays

The Kentucky Theatre presents ‘Freaky Fridays’ to satisfy your cravings for cult film, once a month, at 10 pm.

JUN 21 John Waters’ Desperate Living

JUL 19 The Man Who Fell to Earth

AUG 23 Ms. 45

SEP 20 Weekend

Free Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park

Friday Flicks offers an evening of activities and a movie beginning Fridays in June. Pre-movie activities include children’s games, free temporary tattoos, petting zoo, non-profits, and a preshow themed around that night’s movie. Activities begin at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at dark.

JUN 7 Wonka

JUN 14 Trolls Band Together

JUN 21 Migration

JUN 28 Super Mario Brothers

Movie Clubs at the Lexington Public Library

Lexington’s Downtown Public Library is home to the Farish Theatre, which programs a series of movies all summer long, like the International Movie Club, and the Classic Literature Film Series. Check with the Library to confirm times.

JUN 9 Translator for Peace

JUN 10 Of an Age (Australian)

JUN 17 La Cage aux Folles

JUL 1 Lady Macbeth

JUL 15 The Hate U Give

JUL 29 Belfast

Summer Classics

For two decades, The Kentucky Theatre has screened classic films every Wednesday (matinee and evening) from late May until early September. Over the years, this summer series has proved to be a perennial favorite. Each movie will include a Wednesday matinee and a Wednesday evening show.

JUN 5 Desk Set

JUN 12 Auntie Mame

JUN 19 Snow White

JUN 26 ET

JUL 3 The Red Shoes

JUL 10 Taxi Driver

JUL 17 Jurassic Park

JUL 24 The Third Man

JUL 31 The Jerk

AUG 7 Rebecca

AUG 14 To Sir, with Love

AUG 21 Cinema Paradiso

AUG 28 Rocky

SEP 4 The Big Lebowski

Lexington Sports Summer 2024

Golf

JUN 14 Lexington Men’s Senior City Championship

JUN 20 Junior City Championship, Kearney Hill

JUL 11 The Kentucky Championship formerly known as Barbasol

JUL 12 Men’s City Championship

SEP 17 Women’s City Championship

The Kentucky Championship – previously known as the Barbasol Championship – is an official FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR schedule. Formerly known as the Barbasol, the Kentucky Championship is July 11-14 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, just outside of Lexington.

Run for It

JUN 1 Run for the Nun 5k, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

JUN 8 Mutt Strutt

JUN 15 Wild Hearts Superhero 5k

JUL 4 Bluegrass 10,000

JUL 19 Distillery Dash

AUG 10 Midsummer Night’s Run

OCT 13 Iron Horse Half Marathon

