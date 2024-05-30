When and Where are Lexington’s Farmers Markets for 2024

Farmers Markets in Lexington used to be relegated to the weekends and were mostly a downtown fixture, but all that has changed for the better.

Farmers Markets are now available throughout Lexington, and on most every day of the week, though there are some big changes in 2024.

The Lexington Farmers’ Market is open year-round downtown at the Pavilion on Saturdays. The market enjoys a summertime boom in season, and dwindles in the cold-weather months.



The Lexington Farmers’ Market is open on Southland Drive on Sundays, Spring and Summer.



The Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market is open on Wednesday mornings at Apostles Anglican Church (200 Colony Blvd, across the street from Christ the King Cathedral).

Head to Hamburg for the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market on Saturdays in the Liquor Barn parking lot (at 1837 Plaudit Place).

On Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning in June 2024, the Lexington Farmers’ Market has relocated the Tuesday/Thursday market from its longtime home up the hill at Maxwell, to the Warehouse Block on National.

An additional Growers Market is getting started Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons at 3 pm at the Fayette Mall parking lot on Nicholasville Road.

