IN MEMORY: Father Norman Fischer

Lexington priest, Father Norman Fischer, has died unexpectedly. He was on sabbatical, having recently spent time at St. Xavier in New Orleans, and had arrived in Delaware to serve as chaplain at the Catholic HEART Workcamp.

Fischer was the pastor at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in downtown Lexington, and served as chaplain for Lexington Catholic High School.

Saint Peter Claver Church will hold a special mass for Father Norman tonight, July 15, at 7 pm. Additional arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton addressed the loss to the community, writing, “Father Norman Fischer had a smile that would light up the room, and an ongoing passion to serve people. Father Norman was a great leader for his parishioners and students. He was an advocate for inclusion, equality and diversity, and was the first priest of both African-American and Filipino heritages in the Catholic Diocese of Lexington. I had many opportunities to talk with him, and loved his great sense of humor and ability to connect with others. His passion for people and service will be missed.”

He is remembered for his “jokes, singing, homilies, and dancing…” and even a “little breakdancing back in 7th and 8th grade talent shows.”

The Bluegrass Community Foundation recently celebrated The Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative. Fischer was one of three honorees named last month for “their exceptional contributions to racial equity, social justice and community empowerment across Lexington.”

His parishioners are stricken and shocked by the unexpected news, with many sharing the impact he’s had on their families:

“you buried our child, and you married our daughters. You were a friend in our darkest hours and in the best of times…”

“Father Norman is God’s pure love personified here on earth with every smile and hug and selfie.”

Padre, I’m sure you are dancing and leading a massive choir in song, and probably playing a little basketball too, in Heaven.”

Fischer was a 1995 graduate of Centre College in Danville, where he was known for volunteer service and aspirations as a healer. He received his Master’s of Divinity from Mundelein Seminary in 2000, and began ministering to the parishes of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Peter Claver. His friend and fellow Centre alum, Stephen Powell, created the “chalice and bowl of Father Norman’s dreams.” In 2021, he received a Distinguished Alumnus Award from Centre.

