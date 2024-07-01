What’s Open, What’s Closed July 4 Lexington 2024

What’s open on Thursday, July 4 in Lexington, 2024? What’s closed? A significant number of groceries and restaurants have modified hours, or will be closed entirely. Because the holiday falls on a Thursday in 2024, many businesses are taking the opportunity to close for a long weekend, or even week.

Below is a sampling of what’s open and what’s closed for July 4 in Lexington so that you can plan accordingly.

FREE PARKING

In the spirit of freedom, the city of Lexington has proclaimed free parking at the metered spaces downtown on July 4, 2024. Remember when heading downtown, there will be Bluegrass 10k traffic in the morning, parade traffic in the afternoon, and fireworks traffic in the evening.

CLOSED on July 4, 2024

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. The Lexington Recycling Center, the Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility are also closed on the holiday.

The DMV is closed on July 4. All Lexington Public Libraries are closed on July 4.

Banks and post offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

LexTran operates on an extended Sunday schedule on July 4th.

In addition to the post offices being closed, FedEx and UPS and Amazon typically do not deliver in observance of the holiday.

July 4, 2024 Grocery Options in Lexington

Costco will not be open on July 4.

Critchfield on Southland will be open.

Fresh Market will be open regular hours on July 4.

Since July 4 falls on a Thursday, the Tuesday/Thursday Lexington Farmers’ Market is open in its new Tuesday/Thursday home on National, and is fully stocked with Kentucky Proud corn and other produce for your cookout

Good Foods Co-op is open from 8 am to 8 pm on July 4 (and the hot bar will be open regular hours).

Lexington area Krogers are open on July 4. Can you get a prescription filled? Most Kroger pharmacies will be open, but will have reduced hours. Check with individual stores.

Most Meijer locations are open on July 4, check individual pharmacies.

Target will be open regular hours.

Trader Joe’s is open.

Walgreens will be open normal hours, but select pharmacies may have reduced holiday hours.

Walmart will be open normal hours on July 4.

Whole Foods is open regular hours.

Lexington Restaurants July 4, 2024

Lexington area restaurants and bars vary widely on holiday observances. Confirm hours and schedules with each individual venue. Plans are always subject to change.

Restaurants Open for the Holiday

All BHG restaurants are open on July 4, 2024 (Drake’s, Harry’s, Malone’s, etc)

Both Carson’s downtown and the new Carson’s Andover are open regular hours on July 4, and will be serving brunch for the holiday, 10 am to 2 pm.

Dudley’s will be open on July 4 and pulling out the grill to celebrate.

Grounded All Day Cafe is open July 4, 8 am to 2 pm.

The Mousetrap is open in Lansdowne on July 4 from 9 am to 6 pm (just in case you need to pick up pimento cheese and pretend like you made it for the holiday cookout.)

Starbucks are open on July 4.

Holiday Restaurant Closings

Blue Door Smokehouse is closed Thursday July 4, 2024 and reopening regular hours on Friday.

Distilled is closed for the holiday.

Favor Kitchen is celebrating their four-year anniversary this weekend, and closing on July 3 and July 4 for the holiday.

Liberty Road Cafe is closed July 4 thru July 8, 2024 for the holiday and reopening on July 9.

All Ramsey’s locations will be closed on the 4th of July BUT will have a booth setup downtown. They will be grilling and handing out local Kentucky Proud corn.

Tony’s is closed for the holiday.

Tuk Tuk Snack Shop is closed on July 4.

