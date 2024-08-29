Ace Eats Out | Lexington KY Restaurant News Sep 2024

Welcome to September, and Fall in the Bluegrass. The funnelcake oil vats are being safely stowed for the winter, tailgating season is here, and burgoo and chili are back on the menus all over town — even though our days of temps in the 90s are far from over.

BIRTHS

Hello Falafel is serving up Mediterranean in Park Hills.

Manchester Liquor has taken over the former C&P location on Manchester.

Viva Mexico has opened a second location, Viva Mexico at Old Vine.

Watan Mediterranean Grill opened in August.

BIRTHDAYS

Dudley’s celebrated its 43rd anniversary in August. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture awarded Dudley’s a lifetime achievement award for including Kentucky Proud produce for 43 years.

Jet’s Pizza turned 46 in August (and has four Lexington locations).

Sedona Taphouse in Palomar raised a glass to their sixth birthday on August 27.

OBITS

Pivot Brewing has closed its doors on Delaware Ave, after eight years in business, celebrating one last call at both the Lexington and Louisville taproom on August 31, “raising a glass to the legacy of Kentucky’s first solar powered cidery and sending Pivot off in true brewery style with one final cheers.” As the owners and production team planned to step away from the business, the Brewery had been listed for sale this past summer with a posted asking price of $430,000, but did not sell.

The Taco Tico at the old NorthPark has closed its doors. A lone Taco Tico remains at Pimlico.

TRANSITIONS

Jasmine Rice’s last day on Winchester Road was August 31. Owner, Kukie Ruadrew, will retain the Jasmine Rice LLC for catering, private events, cooking class, and food truck events during the season only.

Josie’s in Chevy Chase has discontinued dinner service, but breakfast and lunch remain in full swing.

Lyndon House has announced the addition of a fine dining concept to its current operations, Chez Lyndon.

The former Ramsey’s location at Woodland and High has granted an occupancy permit to Sassy Bleu Inc., the entity that owns the popular Mimi’s Southern Kitchen.

AROUND THE CORNER

Honey Baked Ham is coming to Hamburg, just in time for the holidays.

Mileta is a locally owned Italian concept, set to occupy the former Par 6 Social location at Fayette Mall.

Lexington Chef Jonathan Lundy has announced his next project with TJ Cox earlier this week. The new concept, 3TEN is expected to open this Fall at the Short Street space formerly occupied by Table 310, and the recently closed Creaux. The new space is expected to include echoes of Roy and Nadine’s, where Lundy and Cox both once worked. Lundy says of the upcoming menu, “I’m going in a lot of different directions and enjoying the freedom of not being glued to a specific concept. There’s so much I want to do to make it interesting, fun, and playful.” Will the long-mourned country ham pot stickers from Jonathan at Gratz Park be part of the new venture? It remains to be seen.

Georgetown’s Thai House will add a Lexington location, at 911 Winchester Road.

Can’t get enough sushi? How about sushi on a conveyor belt? Zundo Izakaya and Ramen on Nicholasville Road will open Toku Revolving Sushi next door, in time for the holidays.

Japanese fusion concept Umami Ramen & Grill will open in the former McAlister’s Deli spot in Chevy Chase.

Wingstop is coming to Richmond Road, and to Tates Creek.

