Lexington KY’s 2024 Fall Guide

It’s Fall Y’all

Lexington’s Fall Guide 2024

“A world of regret awaits you at Mammoth Cave! Come experience what has disappointed millions of people for over 225 years! Mammoth Cave National Park recently rated as one of the ‘most disappointing U.S. tourist attractions’! While we think the world’s longest cave system and over 4,000 years of human history is AMAZING, others find that the cave is ‘very dark’ and there is ‘nothing cool’ here to see. If you would like to experience the disappointment of Mammoth Cave, visit our website and choose from one of our many activities that will leave you unfulfilled!”

— Mammoth Cave National Park Service, social media

Look. Lexington is admittedly no Mammoth Cave, where the National Parks Service mans an unrivaled and unmatched social media presence in the world of tourism. (Yes. It’s a man. One man. His name is Matt.)

So. We’re not going to try to top Matt.

Welcome to Lexington, Kentucky’s Annual Fall Guide for 2024, where we have left out all of the NPS Bear Safety tips (“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down…even if you feel the friendship has run its course.”)

We rarely have bears here (except for that one time, at UK, and that other Bluegrass Conspiracy thing), but it is that time of year when we don’t have to choose between football, basketball, or horses because there’s ample time to enjoy all of them — sometimes all in one day. We don’t have to choose between rain, frost, snow, sleet, ice, and heat advisories, because they might all arrive on the same day.

Every year since 1989, Ace has published an Annual Summer Guide, Fall Guide, and Holiday Guide, along with the annual Real Best of Lexington.

When Ace’s very first Fall Guide rolled off the presses (in black and white newsprint, no less) in the 80s, Google was another ten years in the making and the iPhone wouldn’t roll out for two more decades. Social Media wasn’t a thing, the internet was barely a thing, and we rode downtown on horseback when we wanted to see a movie at the Kentucky Theatre. (Of course we didn’t. Because the Kentucky Theatre was still shuttered during its long, dark, post-fire era)

It was easy to lose track of what was happening and when back then. Sometimes, it still is.

But not if you have the Ace Fall Guide at your fingertips, digital or otherwise.

*As always, times and dates are subject to change. Confirm with the venue.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art

SEP 7 Waveland Art Fair

SEP 20 Art on the Town, Pavilion

SEP 20 Gallery Hop, downtown

SEP 20 Reimagine Exhibit opens, Living Arts & Science Center

OCT 19 KY Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Fall Art Market, Berea

OCT 6 Eclectic Expressions, Harstad Fine Arts Series

NOV 15 Gallery Hop, downtown

Comedy

SEP 6 Iliza Shlesinger, Louisville Palace

SEP 13 Earthquake, Comedy Off Broadway

SEP 14 Kathleen Madigan, Lexington Opera House

SEP 20 Steve Martin & Martin Short, Louisville Palace

OCT 5 Leanne Morgan, Rupp Arena

OCT 12 I Mom So Hard, Lexington Opera House

OCT 19 Jeff Dunham, Rupp Arena

OCT 21 An Evening with David Sedaris, Lexington Opera House

OCT 22 David Cross, Lexington Opera House

OCT 24 Bored Teachers, Lexington Opera House

OCT 27 Marlon Wayans, Louisville Palace

Concerts & Live Music

SEP 1 Jazz on the Lawn, Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

SEP 6 Jason Isbell, Rupp Arena

SEP 10 Joan Osborne, Kentucky Theatre

SEP 15 Ben Sollee, Harstad Fine Arts Series

SEP 16 Ben Sollee, Woodsongs, Lyric Theater

SEP 20 The Supersuckers, with Nine Pound Hammer, The Burl

SEP 25 Todd Rundgren, Louisville Palace

SEP 26 Louder than Life, Louisville

SEP 27 Sturgill Simpson, Rupp Arena

OCT 4 Here Come the Mummies, Manchester Music Hall

OCT 5 ZZ Top, Norton Center (Danville)

OCT 17 Sam Bush, Kentucky Theatre

OCT 26 The Avett Brothers, Rupp Arena

NOV 8 Jelly Roll, Rupp Arena

NOV 9 Steep Canyon Rangers, The Burl

NOV 20 Justin Timberlake, KFC Yum (Louisville)

DEC 20 Ricky Skaggs, Louisville Palace

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation invites the public to its annual Jazz on the Lawn concert on Sep 1, 2024.

This ever-popular concert takes place on the back lawn of the mansion, where guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. The Ashland estate is located at 120 Sycamore Road in Lexington.

Thursday Night Live



SEP 5 Mercy Men

SEP 12 Big Maracas

SEP 19 Witness Protection

SEP 26 Rewind Band

OCT 3 Rebel Without a Cause

OCT 10 Vinyl Richie

Read

SEP 7 Jim Embry speaks, Downtown Library

OCT 8 Henry Louis Gates, Norton Center (Danville)

NOV 9 Carnegie Classics: Murder on the Orient Express, Carnegie Center

at the MOVIES

FREAKY FLICKS

OCT 4 Hocus Pocus, Masterson Station

OCT 11 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Moondance

OCT 18 Corpse Bride, Moondance

ROSA GODDARD FILM SERIES

SEP 11 Barbarella, Kentucky Theatre

SEP 18 Fantastic Planet, Kentucky Theatre

SEP 25 Ghost in the Shell, Kentucky Theatre

CLASSICS SERIES AT THE LIBRARY

SEP 9 The Royal Tenenbaums, Farish Theater

SEP 22 Amores Perros, Farish Theatre

SEP 25 Sin Nombre, Farish Theater

OCT 1 Spy Kids, Farish Theater

OCT 6 Pan’s Labyrinth, Farish Theater

OCT 23 Sunset Boulevard, Farish Theater

OCT 30 The Shining, Farish Theater

SALONS

Celebrate Eclectic Lives in Eclectic Homes in support of Moveable Feast. On three Sundays in September, hosts will open their architecturally significant homes to celebrate art, music, and literature all while supporting the mission of Moveable Feast. Each event will be styled with entertainment, food, drinks, and up-close encounters with the arts. Attendance is kept to small numbers to help ensure a unique experience. Purchase tickets in advance.

SEP 8 David Bartley and Shelby Reynolds in Kenwick

SEP 15 Jennie Leavell, featuring Ellen Skidmore and Frank X Walker

SEP 22 Art Shechet and Marilyn Robie, featuring George Ella Lyon and Tall, Dark & Handsome

STAGE/THEATRE

SEP 10 Seniors Got Talent, Lexington Opera House

SEP 12 Boeing Boeing, Studio Players

SEP 19 Old Dry Frye, Lexington Children’s Theatre

SEP 20 The Book of Mormon, Lexington Opera House

SEP 24 Artrageous, EKU Center for the Arts

OCT 2 Dracula, EKU Center for the Arts

OCT 8 Charlotte’s Web, Lexington Children’s Theatre

NOV 6 Winnie the Pooh, Lexington Children’s Theatre

NOV 8 Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret, Norton Center (Danville)

NOV 14 As You Like It, UK’s Guignol Theatre

PUSH Physical Theatre’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel, Dracula, is an experiment in collaboration, and a departure from the award-winning company’s usual ‘silent treatment.’ By combining PUSH’s speechless artistry with traditional dialogue-driven theatre, the collaborators have created an unforgettable ride into the warped world of one of literature’s most famous villains. Wed, Oct 2, EKU Center for the Arts.

EAT + DRINK

SEP 9 Lexington Coffee and Tea Week

SEP 13 Kentucky Bourbon Festival, Bardstown

SEP 14 Kentucky Food Truck Championship, Renfro Valley

SEP 26 World Chicken Festival, London

SEP 27 Ham Days, Lebanon

OCT 5 Wilmore Arts & Crafts Festival

OCT 5 Bourbon on the Banks, Frankfort

OCT 19 Country Boy Brewing Fall Bazaar

September is National Bourbon Month. Toast responsibly.

FAIRS + FESTS

SEP 14 Harvest Festival, Evans Orchard

SEP 15 Southland Street Fair

SEP 19 Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville

SEP 20 Christ the King Oktoberfest

SEP 27 Wildside Winery Balloon Festival

SEP 27 Festival Latino de Lexington, Downtown Lexington

OCT 11 Mary Queen Fall Festival, Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary

OCT 20 Thriller, Downtown

PUMPKIN SPICY

SEP 28 Pumpkin Patch Train Rides (thru Oct 26)

OCT 5 Pumpkin Festival at Wildside Winery

OCT 24 JackOLantern Trail, McConnell Springs

OCT 27 PumpkinMania, Transy

HOLIDAYS

NOV 9 Christmas Bazaar, Versailles

NOV 21 A Christmas Story, Lexington Opera House

NOV 22 Junior League Holly Day Market, Alltech Arena

DEC 8 Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Rupp Arena

DEC 29 Mannheim Steamroller, Lexington Opera House

HOME + GARDEN

SEP 14 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal, Old Frankfort Pike

SEP 15 Mentelle Park Home & Garden Tour

SEP 26 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced

SEP 28 Free Mulch Giveaway, Old Landfill Pad

OCT 5 Home & Garden Show, Oleika Temple

HORSE

“A bit like Cuba’s, Kentucky’s economy depends almost entirely on things that are good for you but are said to be bad for you: Cuba has sugar, rum and tobacco; and Kentucky has bourbon, tobacco, and horse racing. When you see the Derby run on TV, the cameras linger on opulence in hats and horseflesh, and the farms often look like rolling feudal estates, but if you go to Keeneland [sic] racetrack at Lexington you see…real, popular participation in the sport of kings.”

—Christopher Hitchens, Vanity Fair Magazine

SEP 7 Festival of the Horse, Georgetown

SEP 9 Keeneland’s September Yearling Sales begin

OCT 4 Keeneland Fall Meet begins

OCT 13 LRWH Hunter Pace, Shaker Village

OCT 23 National Horse Show, Kentucky Horse Park

SPORTS & OUTDOORS

BIKE

SEP Cycle September (activities continue throughout the month)

SEP 28 Community Garden Walk & Bike Tour 10 am West Sixth

NOV 2 Lex Glow Ride

RUN/WALK FOR IT

SEP 26 Bourbon Country Burn, KY Horse Park

OCT 4 Bourbon Chase, Clermont to Lexington

OCT 12 Yes, Mamm 5k, RJ Corman’s Nicholasville

OCT 13 Iron Horse Half Marathon, Midway

DEC 14 Reindeer Ramble, Keeneland

UK Football

SEP 7 UK vs South Carolina, home game

SEP 14 UK vs Georgia, home game

SEP 21 UK vs Ohio, home

SEP 28 UK at Ole Miss

OCT 12 UK vs Vanderbilt, homecoming

OCT 19 UK at Florida

OCT 26 UK vs Auburn, home

NOV 2 UK at Tennessee

NOV 16 UK vs Murray State, home

NOV 23 UK at Texas

NOV 30 UK vs Louisville, home

UK BASKETBALL

OCT 11 Big Blue Madness, Rupp Arena

OCT 18 Blue-White Exhibition, Memorial Coliseum

OCT 23 UK vs KY Wesleyan Exhibition, Rupp

OCT 29 UK vs Minnesota State Exhibition, Rupp

NOV 4 UK vs Wright State, Rupp

NOV 9 UK vs Bucknell, Rupp

NOV 12 UK vs Duke at Atlanta

NOV 19 UK vs Lipscomb BBN Invitational

NOV 22 UK vs Jackson State BBN Invitational

NOV 26 UK vs Western Kentucky BBN Invitational

NOV 29 UK vs Georgia State, Rupp Arena

DEC 3 UK at Clemson

DEC 7 UK vs Gonzaga at Seattle

DEC 11 UK vs Colgate, Rupp

DEC 14 UK vs Louisville, Rupp

DEC 21 UK vs Ohio State at Madison Square Garden

DEC 31 UK vs Brown, Rupp Arena

ELECTION DATE REMINDERS

Don’t Forget to Vote!

OCT 7 Voter Registration Deadline, 4 pm

OCT 31 Early voting begins

NOV 5 In-Person Polls Open, 6 am to 6 pm

