Ace Eats Out: Lexington KY Restaurant News Oct 2024

Is there more to food life in October than an abominable surfeit of candy corn?

Of course.

There’s caramel apples followed by trips to the dentist.

There’s also burgoo, chili, and tailgating, even if it is 93 degrees outside.

IN THE NEWS

The New York Times has listed their Top 50 Restaurants in America, and Louisville chef Lawrence Weeks’s North of Bourbon has made the cut. Lexington readers know him from his tenure as executive chef at Honeywood, where he also introduced CurryCurryKatsu, a westernized Japanese sandwich shop that operated as a ghost kitchen out of Honeywood. (Weeks was profiled in Ace’s Annual Chef Series, The Fridges of Fayette County, in 2021.) The NYT writes, “Weeks is among a growing cadre of chefs breathing fresh life into New Orleans Cuisine with restaurants outside Louisiana.” North of Bourbon is the only Kentucky spot listed in 2024. No Kentucky eateries made the list in 2023.

BIRTHS

Tolly Ho has completed its move down the street, and is now open in the former Bad Wolf Burgers location at Foreman Avenue. (Bad Wolf went back home to Leestown.) The new location will not be open 24/7.

OBITS

Longtime Frankfort staple Jim’s Seafood & Steaks will be open through Sunday, October 13. The space will then be in transition for a purported sale to Buffalo Trace.

The long empty Lee’s Famous Recipe structure at the corner of Red Mile Road and Versailles Road has been demolished. The site will potentially become a gas station. Lee’s on Richmond Road remains open.

TRANSITIONS

Beau’s Cafe has added dinner service (in addition to breakfast/brunch/lunch).

COMING SOON

At the groundbreaking for Versailles’ Highbramble Park Standardbred Racetrack last month, a restaurant was announced for the site. Opa’s Icehouse Meat Market & Biergarten will be a Texas Hill Country-inspired venue where you select your meats from the “Show Pit,” then it’s sliced on the Butcher Block.

