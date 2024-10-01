Ace Magazine Digital | Oct 2024

Welcome to the October 2024 edition of Lexington KY’s Ace magazine, hitting newsstands and mailboxes throughout central Kentucky.

The October issue includes a coverstory interview with Drew Curtis, celebrating the 25th anniversary of news aggregator site, fark.com.

As we went to press, news broke of the death of Pete Rose, and we’re sharing two essays by contributing Ace writers Matt Dacey and Brian Gardner.

In this month’s Ace Reads, the Ace editrix recommends Ina Garten’s new memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens.

Ace Eats Out, as always, beginning on page 16.

October’s Halloween Guide for Lexington begins on page 8.

The pullout October 2024 calendar appears on the centerfold of the print issue.

To subscribe to digital delivery of Ace’s print edition each month, click here. Click here to join the Ace Eats Out Facebook.