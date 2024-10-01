What to do for Halloween in Lexington 2024

Lexington KY’s 2024 Halloween Guide

I myself am finding the whole thing rather intoxicating. Our little town, the site of an international event like this. You have no idea how much wrangling it took to get them here. I lobbied the coordinators for weeks. It was a lot of ouzo and karaoke.

—Taylor Doose, Gilmore Girls

Did you know that Lexington has been named a Top 10 Halloween Destination by USA Today and was featured in the Top 25 Best Halloween Festivals Across the U.S. by Oprah Magazine?

Even though we may well enjoy temps ranging from the 30s to the 90s over these next few weeks, Fall has officially arrived in the bluegrass. It might rain. It might snow. And there might be heat advisories. But tailgating is back, Keeneland is running, and the entire month is lit by Halloween happenings.

MON OCT 7

Matthew R. Sparks and Olivia Sizemore discuss and sign Haint Country: Dark Folktales from the Hills and Hollers, a collection of weird, otherworldly, and mystic phenomena―tales that have been recorded and documented for the first time. 7 pm. Joseph Beth Booksellers.

SAT OCT 12

Winchester’s Haunted Walking Tour is a spooky tour of Winchester’s historic streets. Hear tales of murder, mayhem, and ghostly apparitions while strolling through the original brick sidewalks of the Thomson neighborhood and downtown Main Street. Be prepared for a 2-mile walking tour that will last approximately 1.5 hours, and don’t forget to bring proper shoes and weather gear. Flashlights will be provided, 7:30 pm to 9 pm, Saturdays in October.

WED OCT 16

Ghouls, goblins and grizzly ghosts, it’s time for Fright Night Bingo. Enjoy a spectacular bingo night at the Kenwick Community Center with a spooky-theme! 5:30 pm to 7 pm

FRI OCT 18

Scarefest returns to the Lexington Center for the weekend, thru Sunday.

SAT OCT 19

“Carve n’ Chip In.” The public is invited to bring their own pumpkins to McConnell Springs Park where staff will have carving tools and stencils available to assist with carving your masterpiece to add to this year’s Jack O Lantern Trail.

SUN OCT 20

Lexington’s Halloween Festival downtown will culminate with the annual Thriller reenactment where several hundred zombies will dance, dawdle and drag themselves down Main Street to the classic Michael Jackson tune. Pedestrians can watch all along the parade route. Rain date is 10-27-2024

TUE OCT 22

It’s time for Pumpkin Drop-Off for the 2024 Jack o Lantern Trail at McConnell Springs. You may place your jack-o-lantern on the trail yourself, or you can leave it on the porch, and Parks & Recreation staff will place it for you. Parks will provide the lights for the lanterns. Remember to pick up your Cricket Press Jack-o-lantern Trail 2024 poster and get the link to sign up for free admission to the trail when you drop off your lantern!

WED OCT 23

Looking for a spooky good time with family and friends? Get ready for an evening of fright and fun at the Kenwick Community Center’s Spook-tacular Celebration! There will be snacks, decorations, pumpkins, and special giveaways. Registration is free but is required for attendance. Be there or be scared! 6 pm to 8 pm

SAT OCT 26

For the grownups, check in at Belle’s Cocktail House from 4 pm to 8 pm for a spooktacular Halloween Bar Crawl. You’ll haunt the town, hopping from one eerie venue to the next in search of thrills and chills.

SUN OCT 27

The Lexington community is invited to carve pumpkins Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.‑4 p.m. at Transylvania University’s Old Morrison. All pumpkins and carving supplies will be provided. Food trucks will be on site.

Register for a ticket for each member of your party who would like to carve a pumpkin. Individuals can request up to three tickets, and each will be good for one pumpkin. Please arrive at the time your ticket is reserved to ensure you receive a pumpkin for carving. Pumpkins not claimed within the first half hour of the ticket reservation will be released to others for carving.

The PumpkinMania display will be lit for five nights — rain or shine — Oct. 27‑31. On Friday, Nov. 1, the pumpkins will be collected by local farmers and used to feed farm animals, meeting the university’s sustainability goals.

MON OCT 28

It’s drop-in day at Artworks at the Carver School for Halloween Printmaking. Make your own Halloween prints from a selection of spooky precut linocut blocks, or register in advance to carve your own design. 2 pm to 5 pm.

WED OCT 30

Dress your dog up for a Howl-o-Ween Yappy Hour, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Pleasant Ridge Park. Costume contest with winners in several categories include “Greatest DIY” and “Best Overall.” Donations go to Friends of the Dog Parks. Locally sourced food trucks, live music, frozen desserts, cold beer, hard cider, and activities will be available for you and your furry best friends.

THU OCT 31

Trick or Treat, 6 pm to 8 pm, Lexington.

SPOOKY MOVIES

OCT 4 Hocus Pocus, Masterson Station

OCT 11 Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire

OCT 12 Ernest Scared Stupid, Downtown Library

OCT 18 Corpse Bride Moondance

OCT 30 The Shining, Farish Theatre (downtown Library)

OCT 31 The Black Cat, Farish Theatre (downtown Library

