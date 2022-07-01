What’s Open, What’s Closed for July 4, 2022 in Lexington

July 4 2022 falls on a Monday, creating a long holiday weekend of programming in Lexington KY.

The Fourth of July Festival and Parade returns to downtown for 2022 festivities.

What’s open on Fourth of July in Lexington? What’s closed?

Holiday Trash Collection in Lexington

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday impacts collections by the city’s Division of Waste Management. No collection on Monday July 4. Makeup collections will be picked up Wednesday, July 6 prior to the holiday.

The Electronics Recycling Center, Lexington Recycling Center, the Haley Pike Waste Management facility, and the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, will all be closed on Monday July 4.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

What’s Open in Lexington

Lexington area Krogers are open on July 4. Can you get a prescription filled? Most Kroger pharmacies will be open, but will have reduced hours. Check with individual stores.

Most Meijer locations are open on July 4.

Movie theaters are open on July 4. Check with theaters for special holiday releases and holiday show times.

The Summit is open on July 4, but check with individual stores and restaurants for their hours.

Target will operate under a normal schedule, but hours may vary by location on July 4.

Walgreens will be open normal hours, but select pharmacies may have reduced holiday hours.

Walmart will be open normal hours on July 4.

Closed in Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on July 4, in observance of the holiday.

The DMV is closed on July 4.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed on July 4.

Banks and post offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

LexTran operates on an extended Sunday schedule on July 4th.

In addition to the post offices being closed, FedEx and UPS also do not deliver in observance of the holiday.

Lexington Restaurants and Bars on July 4

Lexington area restaurants and bars vary widely on holiday observances.

Many restaurants and bars are typically closed on Mondays, but may opt to offer special holiday hours on July 4. Call ahead.

—