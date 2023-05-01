Ace Magazine Digital Edition – May 2023

Welcome to the May issue of Ace Magazine!
Here’s what you’ll find in this month’s edition.
- Our cover story highlights FoodChain’s FEAST fundraiser.
- Hear the stories of two influential businesswomen at UK.
- Check out our Home & Garden calendar of events and tours for 2023.
- See which brand new coffee chain donated to UK Children’s Hospital.
- Find out which popular West coast burger chain is coming to town in Ace Eats Out.
- Make plans with Mom using our Mother’s Day event calendar.
- See how many trees were planted during Reforest the Bluegrass.
- Find plenty of things to do this month with our centerfold calendar.