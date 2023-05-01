Lexington KY Food and Restaurant News May 2023

May ushers in busy days at all of the Lexington Farmers’ Markets, an all-too-brief affair with patio dining before the searing summer heat arrives (hopefully), along with delicious occasions to celebrate like Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

BIRTHS

Ale 8 One is releasing their seasonal peach flavor for a limited time on May 8th.

Dahlhus Fudge has opened in Lexington’s Woodland Triangle.

Donut World has opened in Meadowthorpe.

El Mariachi has opened their third Lexington location on Rose Street, in the space formerly occupied by BurgerFi. (The first two are on Leestown and in Hamburg.)

Mexico Mi Amor is opening in the NoLi space formerly occupied by Lucie’s Red Light Diner.

OBITS

Laura Lou Patisserie has closed, posting “Once a croissanterie and patisserie, now just a memorie.” The shop had relocated from Greyline Station to downtown.

TRANSITIONS

Two Lexington restaurants sustained fires in April, Joella’s in Hamburg, and Roosters off Man O War.

Sawyer’s downtown has added dinner service on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Wing Kyng is moving from Southland Drive to Greyline Station on May 2.

COMING SOON

Popular West Coast chain, Jack in the Box, is planning to open several Lexington locations by the end of 2024.

EAT & DRINK CALENDAR

MAY 1- MAY 6

Frankfort celebrates The Kentucky Hot Brown Trail in the week leading up to Derby.

MAY 7- MAY 13

Lexington Coffee Week offers a week of $4 sips at your favorite Lexington coffee shops,

FRI MAY 12

Mark your calendar for May 12th, May 19th, and May 26th from 6pm-9 pm. Food Truck Friday returns to Shillito Park for three nights in May. Choose from a sampling of local food truck vendors featuring full-service food, snacks, beer, and cider. Live music.

The 25th Annual Taste of Jessamine County is in Hangar 2 at RJ Corman. Enjoy an evening of food, fun, and fellowship as you sample dishes prepared by local chefs, including local government officials, and representatives from community churches, banks and local restaurants.

This year’s Taste of the Bluegrass benefiting God’s Pantry will provide an opportunity to see the future home of God’s Pantry Food Bank 7 pm, 2201 Innovation Drive.

SAT MAY 13

#CoffeeOutside is a growing movement to bring bikes, coffee, people, and the outdoors together. Meet at Woodland Park under the shelter near the playground on the 2nd Saturday of each month at 10 am. Bike to the Henry Clay Estate at 10:15 to make coffee and socialize before rolling back to the start point.

WED MAY 24

FEAST 2023, benefiting FoodChain, is May 24 at Fasig-Tipton.

