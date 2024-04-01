Downtown Lexington Partnership Awards Results

…And the Award Goes to…

The Downtown Lexington Partnership hosted their Annual Meeting & Awards of Excellence presented by Republic Bank celebration, with more than 200 great guests, including Mayor Linda Gorton.

At the luncheon, winners received awards including:

Urban Innovation Award: The Manchester

Landscape and Streetscape Award: Transylvania University

Leadership Achievement Award: FoodChain

Rose Lucas Perfect Partnership Award: Ryan Foster (Harper Hall)

Outstanding Individual Award: Dougie Allen (Creaux)

—

The Bluegrass Business Hall of Fame event pays tribute to selected business leaders for achievement in their careers, service to the community, and being role models for our youth. This year’s Award Winners — RJ Corman (posthumously); Jean Hale; and Glenn Leveridge — will be honored in a ceremony on Thursday May 23, 2024

—

Transylvania University’s Office of Marketing and Communications was recently recognized for excellence for work produced in 2023 as part of the 39th annual Educational Advertising Awards.

Leadership Lexington

Applications for the 2024-25 Leadership Lexington program are available on April 15th at www.leadershiplexington.com. This leadership development program is sponsored by Commerce Lexington and directed toward individuals who demonstrate leadership qualities. Completed applications are due by

Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Residents and individuals who work in the Lexington area are eligible to apply. Applicants must be employed by firms that are active members of Commerce Lexington.

Lex Grow (More) Trees

Lex Grow Trees is now accepting applications for grant funding. If you are a local business or organization with a passion for improving Lexington’s tree canopy and the capacity for large-scale planting or other tree projects, visit lexgrowtrees.com/apply-for-funds to apply today. The granting cycle closes on April 26, 2024.

This article appears on page 6 of the April 2024 issue of Ace. To subscribe to digital delivery each month, click here.