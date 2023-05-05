What happened to Lexington’s longtime bakery mainstay, Magee’s?

Lexington’s Magee’s Bakery, established in 1956, has been suffering from staffing shortages for some time. On Thursday of Derby week, a “temporarily closed” sign was posted on the door of their Main Street location, and on their facebook page, announcing they would be closed through the weekend due to being “two bakers down.”

By Friday, a facebook post from Magee’s, signed by sibling owners Beverly and Greg Higgins, confirmed a more permanent exit, “After 67 years of baking at 726 E. Main Street, Magee’s Baking Co., also known as Magee’s Bakery will be closing our doors.”

The Bakery plans to be open Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and May 14, 2023, for a limited assortment of “doughnuts, croissants, cookies, pastries and pies.” They will not be offering “sandwiches or food, and there will be no online or phone orders.” It’s possible they may be open the following weekend, depending on inventory.

