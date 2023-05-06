Where to Eat for Mother’s Day 2023 in Lexington KY?

What are you planning for Mother’s Day 2023 in Lexington Kentucky?

Mother’s Day falls on May 14, 2023 — and it does not coincide with Derby weekend or UK graduation weekend this year — freeing up a little of the strain on understaffed restaurants. That doesn’t mean you can afford to wait til the last minute.

You may find that many of the Mother’s Day offerings in Lexington listed below for 2023 are already sold out. Plan ahead, unless you think Mom will be delighted with an impromptu visit to the reservoir banks at Jacobson Park where you will have to catch and cook her a fish over a hastily improvised campfire.

Will there be buffets? Will there be two-for-one bloody marys and mimosas? Will there be prix-fixe menu options? Sweet treats for Mom? The answer to all of the above is, Yes. All of these options are available. As always, please confirm schedules and menus with the venue.

Not every place accepts reservations, so prepare for Mother’s Day: Thunderdome.

Athens Lunchroom will open for a Mother’s Day buffet from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Reservations recommended.

Bella Notte will feature special Mother’s Day menu items all weekend, beginning on Friday May 12. (What Mom wouldn’t love a chocolate brownie sundae?)

Berea Tavern will serve a Mother’s Day menu. Seating is limited and reservations are required. The menu kicks off with traditional southern fare that includes strawberry field salad, fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese, and deep-fried deviled eggs (what?!).

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen does not accept reservations on Mother’s Day, but you can stop in to leave your number with the hostess. The menu includes Salmon Saint Pierre, Shrimp and Grits, Fried Turkey and Dumplings and more.

Copper Roux is serving a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet that includes shrimp and grits; carved flank steak; lemon dill baked salmon; and cajun fried turkey.

The Hilton/Downtown Lexington’s Mother’s Day Brunch menu includes roasted turkey breast, flank steak, salmon puttanesca, and mimosas.

J. Render’s will extend their brunch menu on Mother’s Day and will offer a crab cake brunch special.

Many Kentucky State Parks will serve Mother’s Day brunch buffets in their dining rooms and lodges. Be sure to call ahead. Buffet items typically include chicken and dumplings and roast beef.

Kentucky Native Cafe will be open from Noon to 2 pm on Mother’s Day. Their space is outdoors, and kid-friendly.

Local Feed will be accepting reservations for their Mother’s Day buffet this year.

Luna’s Cafe is offering Mother’s Day Brunch all day on Sunday, 8 am to 2pm.

Marriott Griffin Gate will host brunch in their ballroom. Offerings will include breakfast and lunch items, an omelet station, a carving station, bourbon french toast, and more. Make reservations.

Salt and Vinegar will open inside Ethereal Brewing on Mother’s Day 11 am to 9 pm.

Want to Carry Out for Mom?

Bayou Bluegrass will offer curbside pickup for their order-ahead catered Mother’s Day feast. (Do try their bread pudding.)

Looking for Sweet Treats for Mom for Mother’s Day?

European Delights has sugar cookie boxes, dessert bundles, cakes, and chocolate covered strawberries available for pre-order.

La Petite Delicat has a pickup box of goodies for Mom available for order.

What to do for fun for Mother’s Day?

MayFest returns to Gratz Park for 2023 on Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend.

